Souls Caregiver Offers Its 28-Day Spiritual Growth Program For Free, With Voluntary Donations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) On October 10, 2026, a one-day opportunity lets beginners dive into personal and spiritual growth, then decide for themselves what the experience was worth.

- Lukas GalkaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Souls Caregiver, an independent spiritual growth and energy healing practice, will open enrollment in its 28-Day Spiritual Growth & Energy Healing Program on October 10, 2026, under an unusual pricing model. Participants will complete the full program first and then decide what they wish to pay. The program's standard price is US$800.A date chosen for its numerological symbolismThe launch date carries symbolic weight in numerology. October 10, 2026 contains the number 10 three times: in the day, in the month and in the year, since 2 + 0 + 2 + 6 equals 10. In numerological tradition, the number 10 combines the 1, associated with beginnings and initiative, and the 0, associated with potential and openness. It is commonly read as a point where one cycle closes and another starts. Souls Caregiver chose the date as a symbolic marker for people considering the start of an inner journey."A date on a calendar will not change anyone's life by itself," said the founder of Souls Caregiver, Lukas Galka, a Reiki Master and spiritual healer who leads the program. "What it can do is give people a reason to pause and ask what they want to begin."Program structureThe program runs for 28 consecutive days. Each day, participants receive an email containing structured learning material, which may include articles, selected videos, book recommendations, reflection questions and practical exercises. The curriculum moves from foundational concepts to more advanced ones and covers topics such as the ego, mindfulness, detachment, life purpose, suffering, the Higher Self, and duality and non-duality. It draws on teachings from Buddhism, Hinduism, Taoism, Sufism, Christianity and other traditions, alongside findings from modern psychology. The program is not affiliated with any single religion and requires no previous spiritual experience.Throughout the 28 days, the program leader also provides daily distance Reiki energy healing. The program emphasizes practice over theory, with participants encouraged to test the exercises themselves rather than accept any particular belief. Souls Caregiver notes that the program is a spiritual development offering and does not replace medical or psychological care.Pricing modelParticipants who join on October 10, 2026 will not be asked to pay before the program begins. After completing all 28 days, they will choose the amount they wish to contribute. Souls Caregiver says the approach reflects its view that participants should be able to judge the experience before assigning it a value.Intended audienceThe program is designed for adults who are new to spiritual development, meditation, mindfulness or related traditions and are looking for a practical, accessible entry point. Souls Caregiver describes its mission as helping people raise their awareness, understand themselves better, find inner calm and develop spiritually through direct practice.AvailabilityFurther information about the program is available at spiritual-growth-course/. Details of the October 10 offer are published at 10-10-10-could-be-a-beautiful-day-to-begin-your-inner-journey/.About Souls CaregiverSouls Caregiver helps people discover their true selves and regain peace and meaning in their lives through energy healing and inward spiritual growth. Its flagship offering is a 28-day program led by a Reiki Master, delivered online to an English-speaking audience worldwide.

Lukas Galka

Souls Caregiver

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Souls Caregiver Offers Its 28-Day Spiritual Growth Program for Free, With Voluntary Donations News Provided By 6th Dimension October 07, 2026, 10:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion, World & Regional...



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