Enamine And Ewha Partner To Close The Loop Between AI Design And Real-World Chemistry

KYIV, UKRAINE, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Enamine Ltd., a global leader in chemistry for drug discovery, and the Global AI Drug Discovery Center at Ewha Womans University today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a long-term strategic partnership in AI-driven drug discovery. Signed at a ceremony on the Ewha campus in Seoul, the agreement unites the Center's expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), computational chemistry and data-driven drug design with Enamine's synthetically accessible chemical space, rapid synthesis and biological testing. Together, the partners aim to shorten the path from computational hypothesis to experimentally validated hit and lead compounds.

Artificial intelligence can now propose promising molecules faster than ever, but a design creates value only when it can be made and tested. The partnership addresses this gap by building a closed design–make–test–analyze (DMTA) cycle: AI models search within and learn from Enamine's synthetically accessible chemical space, while prioritized compounds are synthesized and experimentally tested, and the resulting data feed back into the next round of designs.



. Enamine will give the Center access to its catalogues of in-stock building blocks and screening compounds and to its ultra-large REAL (REadily AccessibLe) chemical spaces of make-on-demand molecules for AI-based virtual screening, generative design and model training.

,. Molecules designed or selected by the Center can be synthesized rapidly from available reagents, using reactions with experimentally validated reactivity to achieve high success rates and short delivery times.

. Enamine's biology team will profile selected compounds on-site using biochemical, biophysical, and cell-based assays, as well as early ADME studies, providing rapid feedback to refine the AI models.

Sun Choi, Director, Global AI Drug Discovery Center at Ewha Womans University:“ -.. ',,.”

Iaroslava Kos, Director, Business Development at Enamine:“',. ',.”

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Beyond the core design–make–test cycle, the partners will conduct joint research in synthesizability-aware generative design, ultra-large virtual screening, reaction and property prediction, and the generation of high-quality experimental data for model training, and will publish results together. They will also explore integrated drug discovery offerings that take projects from AI-based design to validated hits and leads for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic partners in Korea and worldwide.

The agreement further provides for joint applications to Korean government R&D programs, Horizon Europe and bilateral Korea–Ukraine initiatives; exchanges of faculty, researchers and students; internships and training in AI-driven drug design and in synthetic and medicinal chemistry; and joint symposiums, workshops and seminars. Together, these activities will strengthen the drug discovery ecosystems of both countries and open new opportunities with academic, industrial and governmental partners across Asia, Europe and beyond.

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Enamine is a leading provider of chemical compounds for drug discovery and a scientifically driven contract research organization offering integrated drug discovery services, with unique partnering opportunities in exploring new chemical space. The company combines access to in-house-produced screening compounds (4.8 million in stock) and building blocks (375,000 in stock) with a comprehensive platform of discovery services in bioinformatics, biology and chemistry to advance and accelerate drug discovery.

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Enamine REAL (REadily AccessibLe) is a chemical space of billions of synthetically feasible molecules that Enamine can synthesize rapidly (typically in 3–4 weeks), with a high success rate (over 80%) and at low cost. REAL compounds are designed by combining 203,000 in-stock building blocks through 169 well-validated parallel synthesis protocols, an approach built to maximize synthesis success.

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The Global AI Drug Discovery Center at Ewha Womans University integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and computer-aided drug design (CADD) with physics- and mechanism-based computational chemistry, molecular simulation, medicinal chemistry, and biological validation to advance innovative drug discovery. The Center promotes interdisciplinary and international collaboration across AI/CADD, computational and medicinal chemistry, and biology, with a particular emphasis on translating computational hypotheses into experimentally validated compounds and actionable drug discovery outcomes. The Center has conducted collaborative drug discovery research across a broad range of therapeutic areas with universities, research institutes, and industry partners in Korea and internationally.

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Oleksii Gavrylenko

Enamine Ltd

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Enamine and Ewha Partner to Close the Loop Between AI Design and Real-World Chemistry News Provided By Enamine Ltd October 07, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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