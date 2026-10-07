Trinetra Guard Responds To ATA's $35 Billion Cargo Theft Estimate With Physical Trailer Security

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EM6000Auto is designed to restrict unauthorized trailer movement, adding a physical layer to existing tracking systems.

- Ratan Baid, CEO, Trinetra GuardCOSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The American Trucking Associations (ATA) has cited estimates that cargo theft costs the U.S. supply chain as much as $35 billion annually. Against that backdrop, Trinetra Guard is preparing to demonstrate EM6000Auto, a trailer-mounted system designed to physically restrict unauthorized trailer movement, at the ATA Management Conference & Exhibition (ATA MCE) in Charlotte, North Carolina.Cargo theft has become an increasingly important concern for fleets, shippers, insurers and other transportation stakeholders. While GPS tracking, cameras, geofencing and alerts can provide valuable visibility into a trailer's location and activity, these technologies generally focus on monitoring, detection and recovery. They do not, by themselves, physically restrict an unauthorized tractor from moving a trailer.EM6000Auto was developed to add that physical layer of security. The system integrates electronically controlled trailer security with authorized access and connected monitoring, giving fleets a way to restrict unauthorized trailer movement while maintaining visibility into trailer location and activity.“GPS can tell a fleet where a stolen trailer went. We asked a different question: What if the trailer itself could help stop unauthorized movement?” said Ratan Baid, CEO of Trinetra Guard.“Our goal with EM6000Auto is to move trailer security beyond tracking and alerts by adding physical control at the trailer itself.”The system is designed for trailers that may spend significant periods disconnected from a tractor, including equipment located at drop yards, distribution centers and other unattended locations. EM6000Auto incorporates an independent trailer power source to support its security and connected monitoring functions while the trailer is detached.Physical trailer security is one part of a broader cargo-theft strategy. Fraudulent pickups, identity-based schemes, cyber-enabled freight diversion and theft of cargo without moving the trailer require different safeguards. EM6000Auto is specifically designed to address the risk of unauthorized trailer movement while complementing existing tracking, monitoring and fleet-security technologies.EM6000Auto also automates trailer landing gear extension and retraction, eliminating the need for routine manual cranking during normal trailer operations. By integrating landing gear automation with physical trailer security, electronic authorization and connected monitoring, Trinetra Guard is bringing multiple trailer-level functions together in one system.Development of the trailer-security concept has included collaboration with J.B. Hunt. Trinetra Guard has also demonstrated the technology to Hyundai Translead and engaged with Wabash regarding the system. Feedback from fleets and transportation industry participants has helped guide the continued development of EM6000Auto.“Tracking and recovery will continue to play an important role in fleet security,” Baid said.“We believe the next step is adding technology designed to make unauthorized trailer movement more difficult in the first place.”Trinetra Guard will demonstrate EM6000Auto at Booth #20008 during ATA MCE in Charlotte. Visitors will be able to see the actual system installed on trailer landing gear and observe both its approach to restricting unauthorized trailer movement and its automated landing gear operation.ATA MCE takes place October 17–20, 2026, with the exhibit hall open October 18–20. Fleet executives, safety and security leaders, equipment manufacturers, insurance professionals and members of the media are invited to visit Trinetra Guard at Booth #20008 to see EM6000Auto operate and discuss potential fleet applications.About Trinetra GuardTrinetra Guard develops trailer security, automation and connected technology for commercial transportation. Its EM6000Auto platform combines physical trailer security, electronic access controls, automated landing gear operation, GPS monitoring and remote management in an integrated trailer-mounted system.

Ratan Baid

Trinetra Guard

+1 213-713-3090

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

EM6000Auto: Physical Trailer Security and Automated Landing Gear Demonstration

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Trinetra Guard Responds to ATA's $35 Billion Cargo Theft Estimate With Physical Trailer Security News Provided By ELD Mandate October 07, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.