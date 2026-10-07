J&K Govt Carries Out Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle, Transfers 49 IAS, JKAS Officers

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 7 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday carried out a major administrative reshuffle, transferring and posting 49 IAS and JKAS officers, including several senior bureaucrats handling key departments and important district administrations.

The reshuffle, ordered by Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha, involves major changes in revenue, agriculture, health, tourism, information technology, rural development and municipal administration in the Union Territory.

The transfers and postings have been ordered with immediate effect.

Senior IAS officer Shaleen Kabra, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Jal Shakti Department, has been given additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Revenue Department, relieving Kumar Rajeev Ranjan of the responsibility. Kabra will continue to hold his existing key assignments.

Dr Ashish Chandra Verma has been transferred from Tourism and posted as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Agriculture Production Department.

In another major change, Vikas Kundal, Chairman of the J&K Services Selection Board, has been appointed Divisional Commissioner, Jammu. He will also hold additional charge as Additional CEO of the Jammu Metropolitan Regional Development Authority.

Saugat Biswas has been posted as Commissioner/Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, taking over the additional charge earlier held by M Raju. Raju, Commissioner/Secretary, General Administration Department, has instead been assigned additional charge of Hospitality and Protocol and the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction.

Ramesh Kumar, who was Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, has been shifted as Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department. He will also hold additional charge of Culture and continue as Resident Commissioner, J&K Government, New Delhi.

Avny Lavasa has been posted as Secretary, Tourism Department, while retaining charge of Tribal Affairs. Anjali Sehrawat has been appointed Secretary, Public Grievances Department.

Rahul Yadav has been appointed Administrative Secretary, Information Technology Department, while retaining additional charge as Managing Director of the J&K Power Development Corporation. Owais Ahmed will head the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department as Administrative Secretary, with additional charge of Director, Skill Development.

At the district level, Dr Devansh Yadav has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, while Rupesh Kumar, Jatin Kishore, Shreya Singhal and Ananth Dwivedi have been appointed Deputy Commissioners of Samba, Budgam, Ganderbal and Udhampur respectively.

Shrikant Balasaheb Suse has been appointed Chairman of the J&K Services Selection Board. Basharat Qayoom will head the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, while Ayushi Sudan has been appointed Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation.

Among JKAS officers, Kuldeep Krishan Sidha has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, while Charandeep Singh has been appointed Deputy Commissioner, Shopian. Rakesh Kumar, Sachin Jamwal, Sushil Kesar and Irfan Bahadur have also been given new assignments.