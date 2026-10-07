Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Tandav Ram-Gagan Chinnappa Break Silence On Nomination Row, Question Fairness

Bigg Boss Kannada 13 faces a nomination controversy as Tandav Ram and Gagan Chinnappa allegedly question the fairness of the process, raising concerns over possible bias inside the house.

Tandav Ram and Gagan Chinnappa teamed up to level a serious allegation against Bigg Boss. Soundarya Shetty stood right there and completely disagreed with their claims. Let us look at exactly what these two friends are complaining about.

Sangeetha Bhat and Aasiya Firdose escaped this week's eviction nominations entirely. Tandav and Gagan felt shocked when they saw the voting pattern. The two boys sat down after the process and openly questioned the makers' intentions.

Bigg Boss called Aasiya and Sangeetha at the very end of the nomination process. Tandav argued that calling them earlier would have exposed their real game plan. He strongly suspects the makers deliberately favored the two girls by holding their names back.

Gagan Chinnappa agreed with Tandav and pointed out that Sangeetha always gets called last. Soundarya Shetty overheard this chat and immediately dismissed their theory. She told them Bigg Boss uses his own discretion and simply calls out names in a normal order.

Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Gandharva-Rakshasa Task Takes A Dramatic Turn, Sparks House Controversy

Manjunath, Dhanush, Yashas Krishna, Ganavi Gowda, Kavya, Sonika, Tandav Ram, and Gagan Chinnappa face the eviction sword this week. Sangeetha Bhat has temporarily left the house due to health issues. Meanwhile, the housemates are currently battling it out in the Gandharvaru and Rakshasaru task.

Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Sangeetha Bhat's Health Takes Serious Turn, Rushed To Hospital