Goliath Reports Several Holes, Up To 9.89 G/T Aueq Over 12.00 Meters From Surebet Zone Confirming Continuity, As Well As 24.97 Meters Of 0.70 G/T Aueq From Newly Identified And Extensive Big Bulk Zone, Golddigger Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.
|Pad ID
|Hole ID
| From
(m)
|To (m)
| Interval
(m)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu %
|Pb %
|Zn %
| AuEq
(g/t)
|Zone
| Pad10
| GD-26-
483
|Interval
|265.00
|277.00
|12.00
|7.90
|138.61
|0.34
|0.22
|1.16
|9.89
| Surebet
|Including
|269.00
|273.00
|4.00
|23.66
|399.83
|1.03
|0.63
|1.23
|28.81
|Including
|269.85
|271.85
|2.00
|46.78
|791.80
|2.07
|1.25
|0.00
|56.39
|Including
|269.85
|270.97
|1.12
|67.01
|519.00
|1.42
|1.41
|0.00
|70.62
| Pad10
| GD-26-
474
|Interval
|281.37
|287.60
|6.23
|9.47
|50.18
|0.03
|0.71
|0.77
|9.74
| Surebet
|Including
|282.42
|286.68
|4.26
|13.51
|70.71
|0.03
|1.01
|1.07
|13.88
|Including
|282.42
|283.44
|1.02
|44.10
|147.00
|0.04
|2.43
|1.86
|43.54
| PAD04
| GD-26-
431
|Interval
|229.00
|240.90
|11.90
|3.07
|1.43
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|2.87
| Eldorado
|Including
|233.00
|240.90
|7.90
|4.53
|1.48
|0.01
|0.01
|0.03
|4.21
|Including
|234.95
|240.90
|5.95
|5.83
|1.43
|0.00
|0.02
|0.04
|5.41
|Including
|238.00
|240.90
|2.90
|11.42
|1.54
|0.00
|0.03
|0.02
|10.56
|Including
|238.00
|239.00
|1.00
|25.05
|2.89
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|23.15
| Pad13
| GD-26-
467
|Interval
|406.10
|417.82
|11.72
|2.75
|4.90
|0.01
|0.04
|0.16
|2.65
| Bonanza -
Big Bulk -
Golden Gate
|Including
|413.18
|417.82
|4.64
|6.69
|8.40
|0.01
|0.10
|0.26
|6.38
|Including
|416.80
|417.82
|1.02
|29.99
|24.95
|0.03
|0.38
|0.52
|28.21
| Pad07
| GD-26-
485
|Interval
|649.20
|653.00
|3.80
|8.46
|36.19
|0.06
|0.35
|1.15
|8.71
| Golden Gate
|Including
|650.35
|652.10
|1.75
|18.19
|77.43
|0.12
|0.75
|2.48
|18.71
| Pad19
| GD-26-
481
|Interval
|340.00
|346.00
|6.00
|4.30
|7.89
|0.01
|0.11
|0.27
|4.17
| Bonanza
|Including
|341.00
|342.00
|1.00
|24.81
|28.60
|0.02
|0.41
|1.11
|23.63
| Pad19
| GD-26-
466
|Interval
|508.33
|512.82
|4.49
|4.18
|20.64
|0.05
|0.12
|1.45
|4.58
| Golden Gate
|Including
|508.33
|509.77
|1.44
|12.41
|59.08
|0.14
|0.33
|4.25
|13.54
| Pad07
| GD-26-
463
|Interval
|529.70
|539.00
|9.30
|2.06
|8.57
|0.02
|0.20
|0.20
|2.12
| Golden Gate
|Including
|529.70
|533.00
|3.30
|3.72
|18.34
|0.04
|0.48
|0.41
|3.90
|Including
|536.00
|539.00
|3.00
|2.19
|4.65
|0.01
|0.07
|0.14
|2.14
| Pad04
| GD-26-
440
|Interval
|402.13
|427.10
|24.97
|0.66
|3.85
|0.01
|0.02
|0.10
|0.70
| Big Bulk
|Including
|403.00
|410.05
|7.05
|1.07
|5.25
|0.01
|0.03
|0.06
|1.09
| Pad16
| GD-26-
468
|Interval
|554.00
|556.99
|2.99
|4.63
|30.05
|0.07
|0.24
|0.49
|4.91
| Golden Gate
|Including
|555.04
|556.04
|1.00
|13.71
|88.51
|0.19
|0.71
|1.32
|14.49
| Pad04
| GD-26-
440
|Interval
|374.15
|399.12
|24.97
|0.53
|2.56
|0.01
|0.02
|0.10
|0.56
| Bonanza
|Including
|391.00
|399.12
|8.12
|1.12
|4.47
|0.02
|0.02
|0.17
|1.16
| Pad07
| GD-26-
473
|Interval
|471.00
|477.00
|6.00
|2.36
|2.99
|0.01
|0.04
|0.10
|2.26
| Bonanza
|Including
|471.00
|475.00
|4.00
|3.30
|2.52
|0.01
|0.03
|0.11
|3.13
|Including
|474.00
|475.00
|1.00
|11.68
|2.35
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|10.83
| Pad25
| GD-26-
495
|Interval
|249.00
|252.15
|3.15
|4.23
|0.88
|0.00
|0.03
|0.02
|3.92
| Golden Gate
|Including
|250.15
|251.30
|1.15
|11.54
|2.24
|0.01
|0.08
|0.04
|10.69
| Pad19
| GD-26-
466
|Interval
|180.00
|184.00
|4.00
|2.80
|4.59
|0.01
|0.07
|0.13
|2.70
| Eldorado
|Including
|180.00
|181.00
|1.00
|10.65
|14.38
|0.01
|0.24
|0.36
|10.16
| Pad01
| GD-26-
448
|Interval
|491.00
|495.00
|4.00
|2.33
|10.20
|0.03
|0.12
|0.76
|2.53
| Golden Gate
|Including
|492.15
|494.07
|1.92
|4.78
|20.34
|0.07
|0.24
|1.56
|5.18
| Pad11
| GD-26-
469
|Interval
|274.30
|280.04
|5.74
|1.33
|12.00
|0.02
|0.13
|0.09
|1.45
| Surebet
|Including
|274.30
|278.17
|3.87
|1.88
|15.89
|0.02
|0.18
|0.11
|2.02
|Including
|275.47
|276.45
|0.98
|6.53
|31.99
|0.06
|0.54
|0.33
|6.68
| Pad07
| GD-26-
485
|Interval
|657.00
|661.00
|4.00
|1.93
|12.44
|0.02
|0.20
|0.31
|2.08
| Golden Gate
|Including
|657.00
|659.00
|2.00
|3.74
|24.26
|0.05
|0.40
|0.59
|4.04
| Pad06
| GD-26-
459
|Interval
|827.02
|831.00
|3.98
|1.66
|13.90
|0.01
|0.04
|0.44
|1.85
| Golden Gate
|Including
|827.02
|828.02
|1.00
|5.42
|41.98
|0.02
|0.07
|1.59
|6.02
| Pad19
| GD-26-
466
|Interval
|195.00
|201.00
|6.00
|1.08
|13.13
|0.01
|0.32
|0.30
|1.31
| Eldorado
Lower
|Including
|197.87
|201.00
|3.13
|1.82
|18.54
|0.01
|0.44
|0.44
|2.12
| Pad06
| GD-26-
447
|Interval
|213.00
|219.83
|6.83
|0.91
|9.95
|0.01
|0.12
|0.20
|1.05
| Surebet
|Including
|214.98
|219.83
|4.85
|1.17
|13.21
|0.01
|0.16
|0.26
|1.36
|Including
|214.98
|216.00
|1.02
|3.70
|36.70
|0.03
|0.35
|0.38
|4.09
| Pad07
| GD-26-
473
|Interval
|628.10
|631.25
|3.15
|1.77
|7.03
|0.07
|0.04
|1.52
|2.19
| Golden Gate
|Including
|629.25
|630.40
|1.15
|4.63
|16.73
|0.18
|0.07
|4.09
|5.74
| Pad06
| GD-26-
447
|Interval
|26.00
|29.00
|3.00
|2.40
|1.72
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|2.24
| Whopper
|Including
|27.00
|28.00
|1.00
|7.16
|3.69
|0.00
|0.01
|0.02
|6.66
| Pad24
| GD-26-
492
|Interval
|222.00
|225.70
|3.70
|1.45
|6.90
|0.02
|0.18
|1.11
|1.76
| Bonanza
|Including
|222.00
|224.85
|2.85
|1.78
|8.43
|0.02
|0.24
|1.36
|2.16
| Pad07
| GD-26-
473
|Interval
|164.77
|169.00
|4.23
|1.33
|7.03
|0.01
|0.17
|0.28
|1.42
| Whopper
|Including
|165.75
|168.00
|2.25
|2.47
|12.33
|0.01
|0.32
|0.52
|2.64
| Pad17
| GD-26-
438
|Interval
|163.92
|167.00
|3.08
|2.02
|2.89
|0.01
|0.04
|0.03
|1.93
| Eldorado
|Including
|164.80
|166.08
|1.28
|4.80
|5.32
|0.01
|0.08
|0.05
|4.54
| Pad02
| GD-26-
413
|Interval
|464.00
|468.00
|4.00
|1.50
|5.27
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|1.47
| Golden Gate
|Including
|465.00
|467.00
|2.00
|2.93
|7.77
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|2.82
|Pad06
| GD-26-
432
|Interval
|251.00
|252.00
|1.00
|5.90
|0.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|5.44
|Dyke
|Pad05
| GD-26-
435
|Interval
|274.19
|277.00
|2.81
|2.03
|1.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|1.90
|Bonanza
| Pad17
| GD-26-
438
|Interval
|412.00
|416.00
|4.00
|1.11
|9.24
|0.01
|0.20
|0.54
|1.33
| Surebet
|Including
|413.00
|415.00
|2.00
|2.17
|17.45
|0.01
|0.39
|1.07
|2.58
| Pad15
| GD-26-
442
|Interval
|546.85
|550.85
|4.00
|0.33
|37.40
|0.01
|1.17
|0.87
|1.22
| Bonanza
|Including
|547.85
|548.85
|1.00
|0.48
|114.00
|0.01
|3.64
|2.93
|3.28
| Pad06
| GD-26-
439
|Interval
|188.80
|192.35
|3.55
|0.76
|31.46
|0.01
|0.38
|0.50
|1.32
| Surebet
|Including
|189.80
|191.35
|1.55
|1.72
|70.09
|0.01
|0.87
|1.12
|2.98
|Pad02
| GD-26-
422
|Interval
|242.00
|246.00
|4.00
|1.25
|0.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|1.17
|Dyke
|Pad07
| GD-26-
463
|Interval
|543.00
|547.00
|4.00
|0.99
|3.22
|0.01
|0.01
|0.10
|1.00
|Golden Gate
| Pad01
| GD-26-
414
|Interval
|492.80
|495.90
|3.10
|1.30
|2.31
|0.01
|0.02
|0.05
|1.26
| Bonanza
|Including
|493.63
|494.80
|1.17
|2.72
|3.79
|0.01
|0.04
|0.10
|2.60
| Pad23
| GD-26-
497
|Interval
|176.00
|178.93
|2.93
|1.17
|4.28
|0.01
|0.03
|0.09
|1.18
| Bonanza
|Including
|177.00
|178.00
|1.00
|3.38
|8.88
|0.02
|0.06
|0.23
|3.33
| Pad04
| GD-26-
446
|Interval
|513.00
|516.20
|3.20
|0.70
|4.99
|0.01
|0.06
|0.32
|0.82
| Bonanza
|Including
|514.00
|515.05
|1.05
|2.00
|12.23
|0.02
|0.18
|0.77
|2.26
Table 2: Collar information for drill holes reported in this news release.
|Hole ID
|CRS
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth (deg)
|Dip (deg)
| Length
(m)
|GD-26-483
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|457295
|6163063
|1699
|30
|73
|301
|GD-26-474
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|457294
|6163064
|1699
|79
|5
|649
|GD-26-431
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|456711
|6162964
|1630
|40
|85
|489
|GD-26-467
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|457964
|6162972
|1403
|240
|80
|513
|GD-26-485
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|457056
|6163031
|1659
|161
|63
|723
|GD-26-481
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|456842
|6162809
|1564
|112
|58
|673
|GD-26-466
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|456841
|6162812
|1565
|42.2
|69.1
|659
|GD-26-463
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|457055
|6163030
|1659
|180
|73
|726
|GD-26-440
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|456711
|6162964
|1631
|40
|85
|471
|GD-26-468
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|457320
|6162856
|1584
|222
|80
|651
|GD-26-473
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|457055
|6163030
|1659
|180
|59
|750
|GD-26-495
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|458010
|6162368
|1094
|245
|82
|309
|GD-26-448
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|457718
|6162966
|1489
|170
|75
|522
|GD-26-469
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|457146
|6163024
|1673
|150
|85
|525
|GD-26-459
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|457442
|6163160
|1708
|175
|75
|855
|GD-26-447
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|457445
|6163162
|1708
|80
|65
|462
|GD-26-492
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|457973
|6162662
|1177
|343
|45
|302
|GD-26-438
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|456992
|6163124
|1670
|330.1
|47
|472
|GD-26-413
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|457178
|6161752
|932
|205.4
|69.9
|606
|GD-26-432
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|457441
|6163165
|1709
|335
|45
|309
|GD-26-435
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|456773
|6162468
|1395
|150
|50
|434
|GD-26-442
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|457189
|6163130
|1704
|310
|79
|600
|GD-26-439
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|457444
|6163164
|1709
|38
|58
|369
|GD-26-422
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|457182
|6161754
|932
|103.2
|47.1
|426
|GD-26-414
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|457719
|6162968
|1490
|115
|81
|578
|GD-26-497
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|457846
|6162680
|1209
|260
|70
|345
|GD-26-446
|NAD83 / UTM zone 9N
|456710
|6162966
|1631
|0
|47
|558
Table 3: Five main modelled gold rich zones plus the dykes prior to the 2026 drilling, see isometric view in Figure 11 below.
|Zone
| Number of
lodes/veins
|Dimensions
|Key Intercept
|Status
|Bonanza
|5
|1.8 km x 1.8 km x 19 m
|8.35 g/t AuEq over 23 m
|Remains Open
|Surebet
|9
|1.2 km x 1.0 km x 19 m
|21.08 g/t AuEq over 23 m
|Remains Open
|Golden Gate
|18
|1.6 km x 1.5 km x 14 m
|34.52 g/t AuEq over 39 m
|Remains Open
|Whopper
|12
|1.0 km x 1.0 km x 6 m
|32.67 g/t AuEq over 4 m
|Remains Open
|Eldorado
|2
|1.0 km x 900 m x 5 m
|13.93 g/t AuEq over 5.75 m
|Remains Open
|Gold-rich dykes
|1.4 km x 890 m x 25 m
|12.03 g/t AuEq over 10 m
|Remains Open
- An accompanying infographic is available at:
High-grade gold has been identified in 7 zones and in three distinct rock types, including: quartz-sulphide breccias and stockwork veins hosted in the sedimentary units; precious and base metals bearing veins hosted in the volcanic units; and intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged dykes. All mineralized rock types contain substantial amounts of VG-NE (from fine-grained to coarse-grained gold) and remain open for expansion.
Metallurgical testing conducted on a composite core sample resulted in metal recoveries of 92.2% for Au, 86.5% for Ag, 94.2% for Pb and 96.9% for Zn achieved through a combination of simple gravity and flotation circuits. The gravity-only recoveries amount to 48.8% Au and 10.3% Ag with a crush size of 327 micrometer (no cyanide leaching required to recover the gold and silver). The metallurgical testing completed to date shows a benign rock composition without deleterious elements (see news release March 1, 2023).
The best hole drilled to date from the gold-rich stacked quartz-sulphide breccias and stockwork veins hosted in the sedimentary units is GD-23-157 that assayed 21.08 g/t AuEq (18.95 g/t Au and 95.31 g/t Ag) over 23.00 meters, including 33.75 g/t AuEq (30.39 g/t Au and 150.42 g/t Ag) over 14.00 meters, including 50.27 g/t AuEq (45.27 g/t Au and 225.42 g/t Ag) over 9.00 meters (see news release dated August 15, 2023). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled“QA/QC Protocol” below.
The best hole drilled to date from the precious and base metals bearing veins hosted in the volcanic units is GD-24-260 from the Golden Gate Zone that assayed 34.52 g/t AuEq (34.47 Au and 3.96 Ag) over 39.00 meters, including 132.93 g/t AuEq (132.78 Au and 12.98 Ag) over 10.00 meters, and 166.04 g/t AuEq (165.84 Au and 16.07 Ag) over 8.00 meters (see news release dated January 13, 2025). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled“QA/QC Protocol” below.
The best hole drilled to date from the Big Bulk Zone, previously reported as the volcanic wedge zone, is GD-24-291 that assayed 1.97 g/t AuEq (1.92 Au and 1.85 Ag) over 33 meters (see news release dated August 31, 2026). This zone is composed of dense networks of thin mineralized veinlets interpreted to represent distributed fractures filled by mineralized fluids within structural interaction damage zones developed around the Bonanza–Golden Gate junctions. More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled“QA/QC Protocol” below.
The best hole drilled to date from the Eocene-aged dykes is GD-22-58 that assayed 12.03 g/t AuEq (11.84 g/t Au and 15.61 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters including 19.91 g/t AuEq (19.62 g/t Au and 25.61 g/t Ag) over 6.00 meters, including 23.82 g/t AuEq (23.47 g/t Au and 30.54 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters, plus a second separate interval down hole of 8.59 g/t AuEq (8.35 g/t Au and 20.74 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters (see news release dated March 13, 2025). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled“QA/QC Protocol” below.
A study completed by the Colorado School of Mines confirms a new interpretation of the ore forming process at Surebet and suggests a common magmatic source for the high-grade gold system hosted in three distinct rock types. Until this study, researchers and explorers in the Golden Triangle had not recognized the high-grade gold discovery potential in the Eocene-aged dykes (see news release March 13, 2025), which is showing the potential that these discoveries could be a geological breakthrough in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.
Based on positive grassroots exploration and drill results in recent years, Goliath now controls 91,518 hectares (226,146 acres), spanning 56 kilometers of the Red Line geologic trend providing for additional discovery potential.
The Golddigger Property is located adjacent to tidewater with a barge route to Prince Rupert (190 km south) and close to existing infrastructure including the town of Kitsault proximal to a permitted mine site on private property.
About Golddigger Property
The Golddigger Property is 100% owned and covers an area of 91,518 hectares in a highly prospective geological setting of the Eskay Rift and controls 56km of the Red Line in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This area has hosted some of Canada's greatest gold mines including Eskay Creek, Premier and Snip. Other significant and well-known deposits in the Golden Triangle include Brucejack, Copper Canyon, Galore Creek, Granduc, KSM, Red Chris, and Schaft Creek. Goliath controls 56 kilometers of the Red Line which is a geologic contact between Triassic age Stuhini rocks and Jurassic age Hazelton rocks used as key markers when exploring for gold-copper-silver mineralization.
The Surebet discovery has shown predictable continuity and good metallurgy with gold recoveries of 92.2% from gravity and flotation at a 327-micrometer crush, including 48.8% recovery of free gold from gravity alone (no cyanide required to recover the gold). The metallurgical testing completed to date shows no presence of deleterious elements (see news release dated March 1, 2023).
The Property is in a favourable location in close proximity to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault where there is a permitted mill site on private property. It is situated adjacent to tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 kilometers from Terrace, 300 kilometers from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power.
Additional infrastructure in the area includes the Dolly Varden Silver Mine Road (only 7 kilometers to the East of the Surebet discovery) with direct road access to Alice Arm barge landing (18 kilometers to the south of the Surebet discovery) and high-tension power (25 kilometers to the east of Surebet discovery). The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to railway, major highways, and airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the West Coast of British Columbia and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport.
Qualified Person
Mr. Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath Resources Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release. Mr. Turna is an Independent Director of the Company.
About CASERM (Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining)
Goliath Resources is a paying member and active supporter of the Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining (CASERM), which is one of the world's largest research centers in the mining sector. CASERM is a collaborative research venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech that is supported by a consortium of mining and exploration companies, analytical instrumentation and software companies, and federal agencies aiming to transform the way geoscience data is acquired and used across the mining value chain. The center forms part of the I-UCRC program of the National Science Foundation. Research focuses on the integration of diverse geoscience data to improve decision making across the mine life cycle, beginning with the exploration for subsurface resources continuing through mine operation as well as closure and environmental remediation. Over the past three years, Goliath Resources' membership in CASERM has allowed a high level of research to be performed on the Surebet Discovery.
About Goliath Resources Limited
Goliath Resources is an explorer of precious metals projects in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in high quality geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization that represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. In 2025, Goliath completed its largest drill program to date for a total of 64,364 meters and has recently completed a fully funded drill program in 2026 comprised of 48,443 meters; assays are pending for 55 holes. The Company's key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, a Global Commodity Group (Singapore), McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), Waratah Capital Advisors, Rob McEwen, Eric Sprott and Larry Childress.
For more information please contact:
Goliath Resources Limited
Mr. Roger Rosmus
Founder and CEO
Tel: +1.416.488.2887
...
Disclaimer
The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) Protocol
Core Samples Handling & Sampling
Oriented HQ-diameter or NQ-diameter diamond drill core from the drill program is placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core boxes are transported by helicopter to the staging area and then transported by truck to the core shack. The core is then re-orientated, meterage blocks are checked, meter marks are labelled, Recovery and RQD measurements taken, and primary bedding and secondary structural features including veins, dykes, cleavage, and shears are noted and measured. The core is then described and transcribed in MX DepositTM. Drill holes were planned using Leapfrog GeoTM and QGISTM software and data from the 2017-2025 exploration programs. Drill core containing quartz breccia, stockwork, veining and/or sulphide(s), or notable alteration is selectively sampled in lengths of 0.5 to 1.5 meters. Samples are selected from continuous intervals of mineralization and/or other relevant geological features, including shoulder samples that extend for 3 meters into adjacent unmineralized and/or unaltered country rock. Along barren core intervals devoid of mineralization or significant geological features, one 1 meter sample is collected every ten meters. Core samples are cut lengthwise in half: one-half remains in the box and the other half is inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. The bagged samples are then weighed and secured with a zip tie. Certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks and duplicates are added in the sample stream at a rate of 10%. To ensure analytical anonymity, CRM identification labels are removed prior to submission to the laboratory. Additional out-of-sequence blanks are introduced immediately following core samples that contain visible gold to the naked eye (VG-NE) or visibly high-grade sulphide mineralization.
Surface Samples Handling & Sampling
Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate samples weighing anywhere between 0.5 and 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample site locations were recorded using handheld GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples are then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicate samples are inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.
Samples Analysis
All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. The rice bags are transported from the core shacks to the MSALABS facilities in Terrace, BC. MSALABS is certified with both AC89-IAS and ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017. The core samples undergo preparation via drying, crushing to ~70% of the material passing a 2 mm sieve and riffle splitting. The sample splits are weighed and transferred into plastic jars, each containing between 300 g and 500 g of crushed sample material. A 250 g split is pulverized to ensure at least 85% of the material passes through a 75 μm sieve. The crushed samples are transported to the MSALABS PhotonAssayTM facility in Prince George, where gold concentrations are quantified via photon assay analysis (method CPA-Au1). Samples that result in gold concentrations ≥5 ppm are analyzed to extinction. Photon assay uses high-energy X-rays (photons) to excite atomic nuclei within the jarred samples, inducing the emission of secondary gamma rays, which are measured to quantify gold concentrations. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Multielement analyses are carried out at the MSALABS facilities in Surrey, BC, where 250 g of pulverized splits are analyzed via IMS-230 and ICF6xx methods. The IMS-230 method uses 4-acid digestion (a combination of hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric and hydrofluoric acids) followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry to quantify concentrations of 48 elements. Samples with over-limit results for Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn undergo ore-grade analysis via the ICF-6xx method (where 'xx' denotes the target metal). This method employs 4-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry.
Gold Equivalent (AuEq) Calculation
Gold Equivalent (AuEq) values incorporate metal recovery factors based on preliminary metallurgical testwork, which excluded copper. It was assumed that copper can be recovered with zinc at the same recovery rate. The recovery factors used in the AuEq calculations are: Gold 92.2%; Silver 86.5%; Copper 96.9%; Lead 94.2%; Zinc 96.9%. AuEq metal values are calculated using: 4,222.08 Au USD/oz, Ag 67.76 USD/oz, Cu 6.43 USD/lbs, Pb 1,967.13 USD/ton and Zn 3,578.25 USD/ton (updated on August 4, 2026) using the formula below:
There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp where Goliath's project is located, such as the Homestake Ridge Gold Project (Auryn Resources Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Homestake Ridge Gold Project, prepared by Minefill Services Inc. Bothell, Washington, dated May 29, 2020). Here, AuEq values were calculated using 3-year running averages for metal price, and included provisions for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation. Recoveries for Gold were 85.5%, Silver at 74.6%, Copper at 74.6% and Lead at 45.3%. It will be assumed that Zinc can be recovered with Copper at the same recovery rate of 74.6%. The quoted reference of metallurgical recoveries is not from Goliath's Golddiggers Project, Surebet Zone mineralization, and there is no guarantee that such recoveries will ever be achieved, unless detailed metallurgical work such as in a Feasibility Study can be eventually completed on the Golddigger Project.
Reported Drill Intervals and Assays
Drill core intervals are reported as drill lengths, where the true width is estimated to be 80-90% of the length. The widths of the mineralized intervals were defined to reflect both the assay results and the mineralized veining observed in drill core. Veining constrains the local width of the mineralized zone, while assay results define the grade distribution within that zone. Reported intervals are therefore intended to represent geologically meaningful zone widths at the point of intersection.
The reported assays of drill intervals were calculated as length-weighted average grades using the individual sample assay results and their corresponding sample lengths. The average grade for each interval was determined by dividing the sum of the products of each sample grade and sample length by the total sampled interval length (Σ[grade × sample length] / Σ[sample length]). This method accounts for variations in sample length and provides a representative average grade over the reported interval.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor the OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Goliath's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the ability of the Company to complete financings and its ability to build value for its shareholders as it develops its mining properties. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Goliath. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the proposed transactions will occur, or that if the proposed transactions do occur, will be completed on the terms described above.
The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and Goliath is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
This announcement does not constitute an offer, invitation, or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither this announcement nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In particular, this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal.
The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
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