Dave Wallace Calls For Parental Authority, Educational Choice, And Fair Competition For Girls

Restore America's Mission

Maryland congressional candidate emphasizes dignity for every child and greater opportunity for the next generation

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dave Wallace, candidate for Congress in Maryland's Second District, outlined his commitment to empowering parents, expanding educational opportunity, and protecting girls' athletic opportunities.“Our children deserve time to grow, homes where they are nurtured and loved, and schools where parents are respected as partners,” Wallace said.“I believe in parental authority, educational opportunity, and protecting fair competition for girls.”Wallace highlighted his disagreement with Representative John Olszewski, who voted against H.R. 28, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2025, on January 14, 2025. The bill proposed amending Title IX to prohibit recipients of federal education funding from allowing individuals whose sex is male, as determined by reproductive biology and genetics at birth, to participate in athletic programs designated for women or girls.“I support protecting girls' athletic opportunities while treating every child with dignity,” Wallace said.“I will also work to empower parents with greater educational choice and defend their place in decisions affecting their children.”About Dave WallaceDave Wallace is a Maryland native and businessman running for Congress in Maryland's Second District. His campaign priorities include parental authority, educational choice, fair competition for girls, safer communities, and greater economic opportunity for families.Paid for by Wallace for America.###

Derek Noyes

Restore America's Mission

+1 443-693-2208

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dave Wallace Calls for Parental Authority, Educational Choice, and Fair Competition for Girls News Provided By RESTORE AMERICA'S MISSION October 07, 2026, 10:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.