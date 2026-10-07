GASP Data: Reelshort's New Dramas Went From Zero AI-Made In January To Nine In Ten By September

New ReelShort dramas released each month of 2026, by how they were made. Source: GASP, from the app's public pages.

GASP, the independent guide to short dramas and AI films.

Of 221 dramas ReelShort released in September 2026, 201 carry the app's own AI label, according to public data compiled by the independent guide GASP.

- GASP spokesperson

DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An analysis of the public pages of short drama apps, published by the independent guide GASP, finds that ReelShort's release slate changed almost completely during 2026. In January, none of the 16 new dramas the app released were made with AI. In September, 201 of 221 were.

The figures come from "Short dramas in numbers," a dataset GASP keeps up to date. It covers 7,572 dramas on ReelShort, DramaBox, ShortMax and GoodShort.

From January to March 2026, none of ReelShort's new dramas carried the app's own AI label, out of 16, 16 and 11 released in those months. The first appeared in April, when 1 of 17 new dramas was labeled, followed by 4 of 40 in May.

The share then rose each month: 16 of 70 in June, 31 of 69 in July and 86 of 118 in August, before reaching 201 of 221 in September.

Over the same nine months the number of new dramas filmed with actors stayed close to level, between 11 and 29 a month. By September, nearly all of the increase in the number of releases was AI-made.

"The apps have answered the question of whether AI can make a drama people will pay for," said a spokesperson for GASP. "What the numbers show is speed. In nine months one of the largest apps went from filming everything to filming less than a tenth of what it releases."

The spokesperson added: "The more interesting work is happening outside the apps, in short films by independent makers, and a lot of it is coming from China."

GASP keeps a separate catalog of AI films by independent makers. It lists 156 films from 56 makers, each played from the maker's own upload, and does not restrict entries by the tool used to make them.

How the figures are produced: release dates are read from each drama's public page on ReelShort's own website. Whether a drama is AI-made is taken from the app's own label in that page's data, not from GASP's judgment. The counts cover dramas on ReelShort's shelves that carry a release date. The tables can be downloaded and quoted with a link.

About GASP

GASP ( ) is an independent guide to short dramas and AI films. It tracks what the short drama apps release, what each drama costs and how much of it is free, and it curates AI films from any tool and any country. It is run by working AI filmmakers and channel operators; GASP says the channels its team has built reach more than 3.8 million followers on Facebook. GASP does not run an app or sell a tool, and is not affiliated with the apps it covers. Logos and facts for editors are at /press/.

Benny Yu

GASP

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GASP Data: ReelShort's New Dramas Went From Zero AI-Made in January to Nine in Ten by September News Provided By BLUE TREE TECHNOLOGY LLC October 07, 2026, 10:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology



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