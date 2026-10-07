CM Patel Joins 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' In Ahmedabad To Mark PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Service

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 7 (IANS) 'Seva Jyoti Yatras' were organised across Gujarat on Wednesday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years in public service, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel joining the main event at the Ahmedabad Riverfront and calling on citizens to participate in the journey towards a 'Viksit Bharat'.

The events were held under the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' with the message 'From Public Service to Service to the Nation'.

The Ahmedabad programme highlighted PM Modi's 25 years in public life and his emphasis on public service, good governance and nation-building.

PM Modi addressed the gathering virtually, with CM Patel, public representatives and citizens attending the programme at the Riverfront.

The Prime Minister called for collective efforts towards building 'Viksit Bharat @2047'. Following the virtual address, leaders lit the 'Seva Jyot' and participants took the 'Viksit Bharat' pledge.

The 'Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra' was subsequently flagged off, carrying the messages of public service, good governance and nation-building.

Citizens took part in the yatra and expressed their gratitude for PM Modi's 25 years of public service. The programme also sought to convey the message that citizens should become partners in the country's development journey.

After the yatra concluded, CM Patel offered floral tributes at the statue of Swami Vivekananda near the Town Hall.

Similar Seva Jyoti Yatras are organised in districts and municipal corporations across Gujarat in the presence of state ministers and other dignitaries.

Among those present at the Ahmedabad event were West Bengal Minister Ajay Kumar Poddar, Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, local MPs Hasmukh Patel and Dinesh Makwana, MLAs from the city and district, city BJP president Prerak Shah, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, and others.

The nationwide 'Seva Sankalp Yatra', which began on September 17, will also conclude on October 7 at Vadnagar in Gujarat and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The two locations are associated with PM Modi's birthplace and political career.

In Vadnagar, the concluding programme will include a water offering at the historic Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple.

Chief Minister Patel, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, state BJP president Vishwakarma and yatra in-charge V.D. Sharma are scheduled to attend.