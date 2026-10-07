Chandra Shekhar Aazad Seeks Transparency In CEC's Appointment, Demands Return Of Ballot System

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 7 (IANS) Aazad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram President and MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad on Wednesday sought transparency in the process of appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), amid protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Moreover, he demanded a return to the ballot system for conducting elections.

Speaking to reporters here, Aazad said: "As far as the ongoing protests are concerned, the first and foremost concern is that the protest point has been designated at Jantar Mantar, but permission has not been granted for the protest there. Although there may be reasons for not granting permission, it is still concerning that in the world's largest democracy, people are being denied the right to protest -- an agitation through which the British were driven out of the country."

"Gyanesh Kumar may be removed, but unless there is a change in the process of selecting and appointing Election Commissioners, the issue will remain. There should be a process, as there was earlier, involving the Supreme Court, so that a person who is not influenced by anyone can become an Election Commissioner and subsequently the Chief Election Commissioner," he stated.

"We trust the Supreme Court but what would happen if people start mistrusting the election process itself?

Echoing BSP chief Mayawati's demand, Chandra Shekhar Aazad also said: "Elections should be held using the earlier ballot system".

Further, the Aazad Samaj Party chief drew attention to the flooding issues being caused by the overflowing of the Gomti River in Uttar Pradesh.

"Due to the increase in the water level, Faizullaganj and several other areas have been submerged. I would appeal to the government to take care of the flood-affected people, provide them with basic facilities, and try to improve their situation by providing compensation for the losses they are suffering," he said.

Aazad also spoke about the outstanding payments owed by sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

"The High Court had ruled that 15 per cent interest should be paid on the outstanding dues. However, the previous government led by Akhilesh Yadav brought a proposal before the Cabinet and, by siding with the mill owners, put the decision on hold. Later, the High Court rejected the Cabinet's decision," he recalled.

"However, the (Samajwadi Party's) Uttar Pradesh government then approached the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision, but their SLP was also dismissed by the Supreme Court. The sugarcane farmers should receive their payments at the decided interest rates, at the earliest," he urged.