Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Gandharva-Rakshasa Task Takes A Dramatic Turn, Sparks House Controversy

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13's Gandharva-Rakshasa task has sparked controversy inside the house. Here's what happened during the task and why the latest challenge has become a major talking point.

The games and contestant behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house reached extreme levels today. Viewers are actually wondering what else they have to watch now. The house currently has two groups called Gandharvas and Rakshasas, and their ongoing game looks completely disgusting.

Bigg Boss divided the house into Gandharvas and Rakshasas. The Gandharvas must follow the Rakshasas' orders with a smile. The Rakshasas clearly misused this rule during the task. They threw chilli powder into the Gandharvas' eyes and forced Sonika to eat green chillies. Kiran Shastry also screamed in pain after chilli powder entered his eyes.

The Rakshasas had to force the Gandharvas to drop a heavy vessel from their shoulders in the next part of the game. The Rakshasas dumped heavy gym equipment into the vessel to increase the weight. Two contestants carried the vessel on their shoulders while the other Gandharvas tried to reduce the load.

Contestants got into ugly physical fights while adding and removing weights from the vessel. They pushed and assaulted each other during the task. A heavy gym object hit Ganavi right on her face during this chaos. Soundarya and Kavya also got into a fierce physical competition.

Male housemates Dhanush and Gagan Chinnappa got into a massive physical fight during the task. The fight got so intense that Dhanush's shirt tore completely. Viewers are giving mixed reactions after watching this shocking promo.

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