ASELSAN Unveils Astralink Satellite Constellation To Rival Starlink

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Turkish defense technology company ASELSAN has unveiled the Astralink satellite constellation, a low-Earth orbit (LEO) system designed to provide fast and secure communications services to military, government and civilian users.

According to local media outlets, the Astralink, also known as Gökbağı, was presented at the 77th International Astronautical Congress in Antalya.

ASELSAN CEO Ahmet Akyol said the project had been developed using domestic capabilities, starting at the chip level. The first satellites are expected to be launched into orbit within the next few years.

The project is intended to serve both Türkiye and its allied countries. ASELSAN aims to make communications faster, more resilient and more secure through a network of satellites operating in low-Earth orbit.

With Astralink, Türkiye is seeking to establish its own LEO communications infrastructure, broadly comparable to SpaceX's Starlink system. Separate statements have also indicated plans to develop a larger satellite constellation as part of the country's broader space and communications ambitions.

ASELSAN is one of Türkiye's leading companies in defense electronics, communications, radar and space technologies.