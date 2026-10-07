Ukrainian Forces Hit Two Oil Facilities, Training Range In Russia Zelensky
"Ukraine's just responses to all Russian strikes against our people. Over the past day, our warriors struck four targets that help Russia finance and wage its brutal war – two oil facilities and a training ground in the Perm, Samara, and Astrakhan regions. There was also a response in the Black Sea," he said.Read also: Zelensky on Russian attack: Infrastructure in Kyiv and 12 regions hit, energy sector key target
As reported, during the latest air attack, Russian forces used 70 missiles, many of them ballistic ones, as well as Shahed drones, with energy infrastructure being a key target. Infrastructure in Kyiv and 12 regions came under attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment