Ukrainian Forces Hit Two Oil Facilities, Training Range In Russia Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state said this in a Facebook post.

"Ukraine's just responses to all Russian strikes against our people. Over the past day, our warriors struck four targets that help Russia finance and wage its brutal war – two oil facilities and a training ground in the Perm, Samara, and Astrakhan regions. There was also a response in the Black Sea," he said.

Zelensky on Russian attack: Infrastructure in Kyiv and 12 regions hit, energy sector key target

As reported, during the latest air attack, Russian forces used 70 missiles, many of them ballistic ones, as well as Shahed drones, with energy infrastructure being a key target. Infrastructure in Kyiv and 12 regions came under attack.