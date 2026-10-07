Three Children's Bodies Recovered From Pryluky Rubble As Death Toll Rises To Nine, With 38 Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Chernihiv Regional Police reported this on Facebook.

“As of 11:30 a.m., the death toll in Pryluky has risen to 9,” the statement reads.

The bodies of three children were recovered from the rubble of a high-rise building.

According to Interior Minister Ivan Vyhovskyi on Telegram, a policewoman was wounded in Pryluky as a result of a Russian strike.“Her husband, who until recently was serving on the front lines as part of the police force, and her mother were killed. May all the victims rest in peace, and our condolences go out to their families,” he said.

The minister noted that emergency and rescue operations are underway at eight locations-in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, as well as in the Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, and Poltava regions.

The Minister of Internal Affairs emphasized that Russia had carried out an attack on civilians who were sleeping in their homes.

“Residential buildings, a warehouse with plumbing supplies, a garage cooperative, and stores. There was no military justification whatsoever for the shelling of one of the capital's cemeteries,” he stressed.

Russian missile strike onkills four, injures 20

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops struck a high-rise building in Pryluky on October 7. Earlier reports indicated five people were killed and 25 injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck a high-rise building in Pryluky with a missil; five people were reported killed and 25 wounded.

Photo: State Emergency Service