Death Toll In Oleksandriia Rises To Two

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Andrii Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“As of now, we know of two people killed and three wounded in Oleksandriya,” Raikovych wrote.

He also noted that one other person remains unaccounted for.

According to the State Emergency Service in the Kirovohrad region, an industrial facility caught fire in the Oleksandriya district due to shelling by Russia.

It is reported that an industrial facility was damaged at one of the sites. A fire broke out there, covering an area of 2,000 square meters. Fires were also reported at two other locations.

Death toll from Russian missile strike onrises to five, 25 injured

Rescue workers are dealing with the aftermath of the enemy attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, the death toll from Russian shelling has risen to two. Three more people were injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure in Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region. Earlier reports indicated one fatality.