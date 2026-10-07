Peshawar Consumer Court Penalizes Easypaisa Over Unauthorized Transfers

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Consumer Protection Court Peshawar, while ruling on a complaint against Easypaisa, has ordered the company to return Rs40,000 transferred from a customer's account without authorization and pay Rs25,000 in compensation to the customer.

The court also ordered Easypaisa to pay a fine of Rs25,000 to the government. Thus, Easypaisa will have to pay a total of Rs90,000, including Rs40,000 to the customer as a refund, Rs25,000 as compensation and Rs25,000 to the government as a fine.

Consumer Court Judge Nasrullah Khan Gandapur issued the verdict on October 3, 2026.

According to the petitioner, Fahad-ur-Rehman, a total of Rs40,000 was transferred from his Easypaisa account through three separate transactions on February 12, 2026. Of this amount, Rs10,000 was transferred to Imran Traders, Rs22,000 to Swift Collect System and Rs8,000 to Easy Online Service.

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The petitioner told the court that he had not made these transactions himself and had not authorized anyone to transfer the money.

In its verdict, the court held that institutions providing financial and electronic payment services are responsible for exercising due care, maintaining reasonable security and providing services to consumers according to the required standards.

According to the court's decision, despite being served notice, no representative of Easypaisa appeared before the court, resulting in the case proceeding ex parte.

The court partially accepted the complaint and ordered Easypaisa to pay the aforementioned amounts.