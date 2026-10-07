Sohail Afridi Calls Governor's Meeting 'Unconstitutional', Vows To Defend KP Government

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has condemned a meeting convened by the provincial governor, calling it“unconstitutional” and an attack on democracy, and said his government would remain peaceful and act within the Constitution and law.

Addressing a provincial cabinet meeting, Afridi said the province had a government elected with a two-thirds majority and that the provincial assembly, cabinet and government were fully functional.

He alleged that the governor had summoned the chief secretary and inspector general of police and chaired a meeting that had no constitutional basis. He said the constitutional way to remove a chief minister was through a vote of no-confidence.

Afridi said the provincial government would seek the advocate general's opinion on the constitutional status of the meeting held by the governor.

He accused the Pakistan Peoples Party of repeating what he described as its“past mistakes” and alleged that its current actions appeared aimed at creating another East Pakistan. He said no attempt to undermine democracy or break up the country would be allowed to succeed.

The chief minister also accused the federal government of pursuing policies that had worsened the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the province had faced terrorism for years despite thousands of intelligence-based operations and major military operations.

“After 22 years and the loss of 80,000 lives, peace has still not been achieved,” Afridi said, describing the federal security policy as a failure. He called for a change in policy and claimed that peace could be restored in the province within 100 days if the recommendations of local stakeholders were implemented.

He rejected the argument that the provincial government was not cooperating with the Centre, saying the same policy was also failing in Balochistan despite cooperation between the provincial and federal governments.

Afridi said his government had been strengthening the police, Counter-Terrorism Department and Special Branch since he took oath on October 15, 2025. He claimed that the KP police had modern weapons and equipment and that investment was being made to improve the CTD infrastructure and Special Branch.

The chief minister also criticised the federal government over the financial and humanitarian situation in the merged tribal districts. He said the districts were merged with KP in 2018 but had still not received their full financial rights.

He claimed that around Rs100 billion in compensation for victims of the merged districts remained unpaid. He said displaced families whose homes were destroyed and whose relatives were affected continued to wait for compensation.

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Afridi said the provincial government had provided Rs21 billion for displaced people since assuming office. He also claimed that the federal government had failed to honour a commitment to provide Rs370 million to Rs380 million every month to displaced people at the Baka Khel camp in North Waziristan.

He demanded that the federal government increase KP's share under the National Finance Commission and clear outstanding dues owed to the province.

The chief minister further alleged that provincial officials and workers had been targeted in recent incidents. He said Provincial Minister Fazal Shakoor Khan had been picked up and workers in Waziristan had been injured.

Afridi directed that allegations of misconduct against police officials be investigated. He called for an inquiry against the SHO of Lachi, alleging that the officer had been taking money from people at gunpoint, and demanded his removal.

He also directed that action be taken against those responsible if police officers in South Waziristan and Upper Waziristan had been used for firing or other activities as“personal servants.”

Afridi urged the inspector general and chief secretary not to comply with any unconstitutional or illegal orders.

“We will remain peaceful and speak only about the Constitution and the law,” he said, adding that he was a soldier of PTI founder Imran Khan and had been taught not to engage in unconstitutional or illegal actions.