UN Chief Says Pakistan A 'Trusted' Mediator Between US And Iran
Pakistan brokered a June accord that led to a brief halt in fighting between the United States and Iran and set a roadmap for further agreement on reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz waterway, and for negotiations on Tehran's nuclear programme.
"We can only wish that the efforts of Pakistan will go on and that they will be successful and will finally see peace in the Middle East," Guterres told reporters in Islamabad.
"I want to send a loud and clear message to all parties: end the conflict, return to diplomacy, fully restore navigational rights and freedoms in accordance with international law," he said.
The United States and Israel launched the war on February 28, killing Iran's leadership and demanding it cease any nuclear-related activities war plunged the Middle East into violence, with Tehran's retaliatory strikes targeting Washington's Gulf allies and sending global energy prices skyrocketing
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