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India Says 12 Injured After Tanker Attacked Off Oman
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) India said 12 crew members on a Panama-flagged tanker had been injured in an attack while crossing the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, with those hurt receiving medical treatment in Oman.
"We condemn the attack earlier today on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace... it was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz," New Delhi's foreign ministry said in a statement.
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