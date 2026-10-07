India Says 12 Injured After Tanker Attacked Off Oman

"We condemn the attack earlier today on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace... it was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz," New Delhi's foreign ministry said in a statement.

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