Iran Drone Plot Fears Led US To Remove UK Bombers
Iran has denied any involvement in any alleged plot at RAF Fairford, the preferred European base for US bombers. British police said yesterday they had arrested a 22-year-old British man in London on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts as part of their investigation into the suspected plot.
A spokesperson for the US military's European Command declined to comment, saying:“It is inappropriate to discuss matters of intelligence, and we will not discuss specific force protection measures.”
“As demonstrated across multiple operations, America's bombers, including B-1s, B-2s, and B-52s - can deliver precision global strike capabilities - including through operations that launch and recover from the continental US - anywhere, anytime,” the spokesperson said.
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