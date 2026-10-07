Trump's Remarks On Brazil Election Show Lula Is Isolated, Says Bolsonaro
“The world is eager for change in Brazil,” Bolsonaro told reporters in Brasilia
Trump said on Monday that the result of Sunday's vote, which sent right-wing Bolsonaro to an October 25 runoff against leftist incumbent Lula, was“close, but a very, very big victory. Amazing, actually”
Bolsonaro said that, if elected president, he would seek to cut payroll taxes and reduce the overall tax burden.
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