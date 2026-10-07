MENAFN - GetNews)"Giliarto made-to-order engagement rings in lab-grown alexandrite, natural AAA+ aquamarine, and lab-grown lavender sapphire, set in recycled gold."Philadelphia jewelry brand offers made-to-order engagement rings in lab-grown alexandrite, lab-grown lavender sapphire, and natural AAA+ aquamarine, set in recycled gold and customizable online in 3D

PHILADELPHIA, PA – October 07, 2026 – Giliarto, a Philadelphia-based fine jewelry brand founded in 2017, is highlighting three of its most requested colored gemstone collections: alexandrite, aquamarine, and lavender sapphire engagement rings. Every Giliarto ring is made to order in recycled gold or platinum, and couples can customize the stone shape, setting, and metal online with Clio, Giliarto's proprietary 3D ring designer.

More couples in the United States are choosing colored gemstones over traditional white diamonds. Giliarto's three featured stones each answer a different request: a stone that changes color, a calm sea-blue natural stone, and a soft purple stone that is hard enough for everyday wear.

Alexandrite: The Color-Change Engagement Ring

Alexandrite shifts from green or blue-green in daylight to red or purple under warm indoor light. It is a June birthstone and rates 8.5 on the Mohs hardness scale, which makes it durable for daily wear. Giliarto's alexandrite engagement rings use lab-grown alexandrite, which has the same chemical composition and color change as mined alexandrite at a fraction of the cost. Rings start at $850 in sterling silver, $2,100 in 14K gold, and $2,450 in platinum.

Aquamarine: Natural AAA+ Light Blue Gemstones

Aquamarine is a blue variety of beryl, the same mineral family as emerald. It is the March birthstone and rates 7.5 to 8 on the Mohs scale. Giliarto's aquamarine engagement rings feature natural aquamarine in AAA+ grade, selected for clear, even blue color and high clarity. Shapes include oval, emerald cut, pear, and round, in minimalist, vintage, and halo designs.

Lavender Sapphire: A Purple Engagement Ring Built for Daily Wear

Lavender sapphire is a purple to lilac variety of corundum. At 9 on the Mohs scale, sapphire is the hardest gemstone after diamond, so it resists scratches better than most colored stones. Giliarto's lavender sapphire engagement rings use lab-grown lavender sapphire, which is chemically and physically identical to mined sapphire, set in white, yellow, or rose gold.

How Giliarto Makes Each Ring

Each ring is crafted after the order is placed, not pulled from mass-produced stock. Giliarto uses recycled gold and offers 14K white, yellow, and rose gold, platinum, and sterling silver, with 18K gold available on request. All rings include free U.S. shipping, free resizing, and a lifetime warranty.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is alexandrite good for an engagement ring? Yes. Alexandrite rates 8.5 on the Mohs scale and resists everyday wear. Its color change from green to red or purple makes it one of the most distinctive engagement ring stones. Giliarto uses lab-grown alexandrite.

Is Giliarto's aquamarine natural? Yes. Giliarto's aquamarine engagement rings feature natural AAA+ grade aquamarine. Aquamarine rates 7.5 to 8 on the Mohs scale, which is suitable for daily wear with reasonable care.

What is a lab-grown lavender sapphire? A lab-grown lavender sapphire is a purple or lilac sapphire created in a laboratory. It has the same chemistry and hardness as mined sapphire, 9 on the Mohs scale, making it one of the most durable colored engagement ring stones.

Where can I buy custom colored gemstone engagement rings in the U.S.? Giliarto, based in Philadelphia, sells made-to-order alexandrite, aquamarine, and lavender sapphire engagement rings online at giliarto, with free U.S. shipping and 3D customization.

About Giliarto

Giliarto is a Philadelphia-based fine jewelry brand founded in 2017. The brand specializes in made-to-order engagement rings and wedding jewelry featuring lab-grown diamonds and gemstones alongside select natural stones, crafted in recycled gold. Customers can design their ring online using Clio, Giliarto's 3D customization tool.