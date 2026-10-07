Liquid Waste Management Market To Reach USD 115.25 Billion By 2031 As Discharge Limits, Industrial Wastewater And ZLD Drive Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)"Liquid Waste Management Market"The latest research by Mordor Intelligence covers the“Liquid Waste Management Market” delivering insights into market dynamics, drivers of growth, and long-term forecasts.

Hyderabad, India, October 07, 2026: Liquid Waste Management Market Overview

The liquid waste management market size is projected to increase from USD 89.27 billion in 2025 to USD 93.15 billion in 2026 and reach USD 115.25 billion by 2031.

Growing regulatory requirements for wastewater discharge are encouraging municipalities and industrial operators to upgrade treatment infrastructure. At the same time, increasing industrial activity in sectors such as semiconductors, batteries, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and metal refining is generating demand for specialized liquid waste treatment and disposal services.

Liquid Waste Management Market Emerging Trends

Tightening discharge regulations:

Stricter limits for nutrients, metals, organic contaminants, and emerging pollutants are increasing demand for wastewater treatment upgrades.

Growth of industrial effluent:

Industrial liquid waste is forecast to expand at a 5.18% CAGR through 2031, supported by increasing industrial activity and more stringent pretreatment requirements.

Expansion of zero-liquid-discharge systems:

Water-stressed industrial regions are increasing the use of recycling, brine concentration, and crystallization systems to reduce liquid discharge.

Liquid Waste Management Market Segmentation

The Liquid waste management Market is segmented by waste type, source, service, treatment method, end-user industry, and geography.

By Waste Type: Hazardous liquid waste and non-hazardous liquid waste.

By Source: Residential, commercial, and industrial. Residential sources accounted for 43.44% of the market in 2025, while industrial sources are expected to record faster growth.

By Service: Collection, transportation/hauling, and disposal/recycling. Transportation and hauling held 52.51% of market revenue in 2025, while disposal and recycling are projected to grow at a 5.27% CAGR through 2031.

By Treatment Method: Physical, chemical, biological, thermal and incineration, and electrochemical treatment.

By End-User Industry: Food and beverage, leather, textile, paper and pulp, power generation, chemical, sugar, petrochemical and refinery, metal refining including iron and steel, and other industries such as automotive, slaughterhouses, and pharmaceuticals. Metal refining represented 33.77% of demand in 2025, while petrochemical and refinery applications are forecast to grow at 5.82% through 2031.

Browse Japan Region Details Followed by TOC:

Liquid Waste Management Companies



Veolia

Clean Harbors, Inc.

WM Intellectual Property Holding LLC

REMONDIS SE & Co. KG

GFL Environmental Inc.

Befesa

Cleanaway

ENVA

Republic Services

Tradebe

Stericycle Inc.

Ovivo Inc.

Reworld

Séché Group EnviroServe

Dominating Country and Regional Outlook

North America held the largest Liquid waste management Market Share, accounting for 43.64% of market revenue in 2025. The region is also expected to remain the fastest-growing market, with a projected CAGR of 4.76% through 2031. The United States represents the major market within the region, supported by established wastewater infrastructure, regulatory requirements, industrial wastewater treatment demand, and investment in municipal systems. Canada and Mexico also contribute to regional demand through water infrastructure and wastewater treatment programs.

Liquid Waste Management Market Forecast

The Liquid waste management Market Forecast indicates steady expansion through 2031 as regulations tighten and industries invest in wastewater treatment, recycling, and disposal services. The combination of industrial effluent growth, hazardous waste requirements, government-funded treatment infrastructure, and zero-liquid-discharge applications is expected to support Liquid waste management Market Growth during the forecast period.

Explore Related Report from Mordor Intelligence Database:

The sealants market is growing at a CAGR of 6.23%

The power to gas market is growing at a CAGR of greater than 50% over the next 5 years.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.