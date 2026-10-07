Carrots And Turnips Market Size To Reach $15.78 Billion By 2031 As Demand For Ready-To-Eat Vegetable Snacks And Regenerative Farming Gains Momentum Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Carrots and Turnips Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the carrots and turnips market, offering a comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, competitive dynamics, and future opportunities.

Hyderabad, October 07, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the carrots and turnips market size is estimated to grow from $12.99 billion in 2026 to reach $15.78 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.96% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market continues to expand as consumers and commercial food processors prioritize nutrient-dense root vegetables that fit into healthy culinary routines and convenient snacking habits. Growing dietary awareness regarding beta-carotene and dietary fiber, increasing investments in regenerative agricultural acreage, and continuous improvements in post-harvest handling continue to support demand across fresh retail, food processing, and culinary channels worldwide.

The carrots and turnips market growth is also influenced by changing cold-chain logistics networks and evolving consumer expectations regarding produce freshness and pesticide residue standards. Commercial vegetable growers are investing in automated root harvesting machinery, precision drip irrigation, and controlled-atmosphere storage facilities. These developments are helping agricultural producers respond to stricter municipal food safety rules and export quality grades while minimizing transit damage and extending post-harvest shelf life. Together, these factors continue to strengthen the integrated carrots and turnips market forecast across developed and emerging produce markets.

Carrots and Turnips Market Trends

Ready-to-Eat Snacking Formats Expand Fresh Retail Velocity

One of the leading carrots and turnips market trends is the high consumer demand for washed, peeled, and portion-controlled fresh produce. Convenience-driven consumers actively seek ready-to-eat baby carrots, shredded turnip blends, and snacking vegetable trays that eliminate meal preparation time. Supermarket chains and quick-commerce platforms are allocating dedicated refrigerated shelf space to resealable snacking pouches and single-serve packs. This steady consumer transition toward convenient, wholesome fresh snacks continues to support the carrots and turnips industry.

Adoption of Regenerative Agriculture and Precision Irrigation Enhances Root Yields

Agricultural production methods continue to play an influential role in the growth of the carrots and turnips market. Commercial root growers are adopting regenerative farming principles, such as cover cropping and reduced tillage, to rebuild topsoil organic matter and enhance moisture retention in sandy loam soils. Concurrently, producers are deploying sensor-guided drip irrigation systems and variable-rate fertilizing platforms to optimize root uniformness and reduce water consumption. These agronomic upgrades help farming operations improve crop yields while meeting retail sustainability benchmarks.

Cold-Chain Infrastructure Modernization Reduces Post-Harvest Spoilage

Another important carrots and turnips market trend is the ongoing expansion of temperature-controlled storage and refrigerated transport networks in emerging agricultural corridors. Root vegetables require rapid hydro-cooling after harvest to remove field heat and prevent cellular desiccation. Commercial packing facilities are investing in automated washing, optical sorting lines, and refrigerated container logistics to shorten transit times from farm gates to urban markets. These post-harvest infrastructure enhancements help exporters reduce physical shrinkage and maintain root crispness throughout international distribution routes.

Processing and Value-Added Applications Drive Industrial Offtake

While whole fresh roots represent a major volume base within the carrots and turnips market share, industrial food processing represents a reliable, high-volume consumption channel. Food manufacturers utilize dried carrots, purees, and turnip dices as foundational ingredients in dehydrated soup mixes, canned stews, baby food purees, and ready-to-heat frozen entrees. Commercial processors are establishing long-term contract-farming agreements with grower cooperatives to guarantee consistent root diameters and sugar levels, aligning with broader manufacturing standards seen across the integrated agricultural produce sector for raw material consistency.

Asia-Pacific Anchors Largest Volume Share and Leads Regional Growth

Regional production and consumption dynamics continue to influence the carrots and turnips market forecast. The Asia-Pacific region stands as both the largest and fastest-growing market, driven by extensive root cultivation across China and India, expanding cold-chain distribution, and rising domestic vegetable consumption across urban centers. High agricultural self-sufficiency and growing export trade within the region reinforce APAC's volumetric leadership. Evolving retail grocery habits and modern supermarket penetration continue to create new opportunities for producers expanding their regional presence.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Carrots and Turnips Market Segmentation

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Report Analytics Scope



Production Analysis (Volume)

Consumption Analysis (Value and Volume)

Export Analysis (Value and Volume)

Import Analysis (Value and Volume) Price Trend Analysis

Competitive Landscape of the Carrots and Turnips Industry

The carrots and turnips industry exhibits a moderate level of market concentration, with large-scale commercial farming enterprises, vertically integrated produce conglomerates, and regional grower-shipper alliances competing across land scale, cold-storage capacity, and retail distribution relationships. Market leaders are strengthening their market presence by expanding certified organic root acreage, upgrading automated washing and optical grading lines, and developing branded convenience packaging to satisfy shifting consumer expectations and stringent supermarket quality specifications.

Post-harvest quality preservation and supply chain traceability continue to be critical areas of differentiation as agricultural producers invest in field-to-shelf tracking systems and modified atmosphere packaging to guarantee freshness. Businesses are also refining long-term distribution partnerships with national supermarket grocers, wholesale produce terminals, and food service distributors to secure steady volume offtake. These initiatives are helping companies protect their carrots and turnips market share while maintaining quality consistency across global distribution networks.

Regional expansion also remains an important business strategy. Leading fresh produce suppliers continue to build strategic alliances with localized packing houses, expand multi-region growing operations to enable year-round harvesting, and optimize cross-border cold-chain logistics to capture rising demand across both mature and high-growth markets. As global commercial demand for fresh, healthy root vegetables continues to rise, the carrots and turnips market forecast remains supported by ongoing investments in precision agriculture, post-harvest engineering, and international produce distribution.

Key Players

Major companies operating in the carrots and turnips market include:



Grimmway Farms

Bolthouse Farms, Inc.

Dole plc

Del Monte Pacific Limited VegPro International

Conclusion

The carrots and turnips market forecast remains positive as consumers and food processing operators worldwide continue choosing versatile, nutrient-rich root vegetables that support healthy dietary habits. Commercial vegetable growers and packaging specialists are responding by expanding value-added baby carrot and snacking formats, improving hydro-cooling and cold-chain resilience, and adopting precision agronomy practices that balance harvest efficiency with environmental stewardship. These developments are expected to support continued demand across multiple retail, culinary, and industrial processing channels.

Strategic post-harvest management and cold-chain alignment are becoming increasingly vital as businesses adapt to evolving food safety standards and export quality regulations. At the same time, specialized single-serve convenience pouches and expanded distribution through modern grocery networks are helping companies enhance overall produce sales velocity while supporting commercial farming targets. These structural developments continue to guide modern carrots and turnips of market trends.

Regional opportunities also remain strong. Asia-Pacific provides a robust, high-volume production baseline and the fastest expansion pace, while North America and Europe offer mature demand driven by health-conscious consumer snacking and organic food purchasing. This shift is expected to create new commercial avenues for agricultural producers and packers expanding their operational footprint in developing markets.

Overall, the carrots and turnips market size is expected to benefit from changing consumer dietary habits, growing demand for convenient ready-to-eat vegetable snacks, wider availability through modern digital and physical retail channels, and an ongoing commitment to post-harvest engineering. Together, these factors are expected to support sustained carrots and turnips market growth while strengthening the long-term outlook for the global carrots and turnips industry.

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