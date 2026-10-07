Rocket Propulsion Systems Market Size To Reach USD 10.37 Billion By 2031, Driven By Space Exploration And Defense Modernization Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Rocket Propulsion Systems Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Rocket Propulsion Systems Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad – Oct 7th, 2026 - According to Mordor Intelligence, the rocket propulsion systems market size is expected to grow from USD 7.48 billion in 2026 to USD 10.37 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.76% during the forecast period.

The rocket propulsion systems industry is supported by increasing space exploration activities, satellite deployment, launch vehicle development, and defense modernization programs. Government space agencies and private aerospace companies are investing in launch capabilities and propulsion technologies to support expanding space missions.

The market is also benefiting from developments in propulsion efficiency, reusable launch systems, and advanced propulsion technologies. Growing investments in commercial space activities and increasing demand for launch services are creating additional opportunities for rocket propulsion system manufacturers.

Key Trends Shaping the Rocket Propulsion Systems Market

Growing Space Exploration Supporting Rocket Propulsion Systems Market Growth

One of the key rocket propulsion systems market trends is the expansion of space exploration activities. Increasing satellite launches, deep-space missions, and commercial space programs are creating sustained demand for reliable propulsion systems across launch vehicles and spacecraft.

Reusable Launch Vehicles Driving Rocket Propulsion Systems Market Size Expansion

The development of reusable launch vehicles is influencing the rocket propulsion systems market size. Reusability is encouraging manufacturers to focus on propulsion systems capable of supporting repeated launches while maintaining performance and reliability.

Defense Modernization Accelerating Rocket Propulsion Systems Market Adoption

Increasing defense spending and modernization programs are supporting demand for advanced rocket propulsion systems. Missile development and other defense applications require propulsion technologies that provide reliable performance across demanding operating conditions.

Advanced Propulsion Technologies Supporting Rocket Propulsion Systems Industry Expansion

Manufacturers are investing in advanced propulsion technologies to improve efficiency, performance, and operational capabilities. Developments across solid, liquid, and hybrid propulsion systems are supporting a wider range of launch and defense applications.

Rocket Propulsion Systems Market Segmentation Analysis

By Propulsion Type

Solid

Liquid

Hybrid

By Engine Type

Liquid Rocket Engine

Solid Rocket Motor

Hybrid Rocket Engine

By Application

Launch Vehicles

Spacecraft

Missiles

Other Applications

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

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Rocket Propulsion Systems Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The rocket propulsion systems market includes established aerospace and defense companies as well as specialized propulsion manufacturers. Market participants are focusing on propulsion efficiency, advanced materials, reusable systems, and next-generation launch technologies to strengthen their market positions.

Key players include:

Aerojet Rocketdyne

ArianeGroup

Northrop Grumman Corporation

SpaceX

Safran

Blue Origin

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Conclusion

The rocket propulsion systems market forecast indicates steady growth through 2031, supported by expanding space exploration, satellite deployment, commercial launch activities, reusable launch vehicles, and defense modernization programs.

However, high development costs, stringent safety requirements, complex manufacturing processes, and the technical challenges associated with advanced propulsion systems remain important considerations for the industry. Addressing these challenges will be essential for supporting continued technological development.

Overall, the rocket propulsion systems market is positioned for continued expansion as governments and private companies increase investments in space and defense capabilities. Advancements in propulsion technologies and growing launch activity are expected to support market development throughout the forecast period.

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