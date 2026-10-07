Medical Robotic Systems Market To Reach USD 37.44 Billion By 2031 As Surgical Robotics And Healthcare Automation Drive Market Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)"Medical Robotic Systems Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Medical robotic systems market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India - October 07, 2026 Medical Robotic Systems Market Overview

The Medical robotic systems market size is expected to grow from USD 17.92 billion in 2026 to USD 37.44 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.88% over 2026-2031. Demand is supported by the increasing use of robotic platforms in surgical procedures, rehabilitation, radiosurgery, hospital automation, and other clinical settings. Healthcare providers are adopting robotic systems to support procedure consistency, workflow management, and specialized care across a wider range of applications.

Medical robotic systems market growth is also supported by the expanding use of robotic instruments, accessories, maintenance services, software, and AI platforms. Hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, rehabilitation centers, and homecare settings are assessing robotic solutions according to clinical requirements and automation levels. The Medical robotic systems industry continues to develop across general surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, cardiovascular care, gynecology, urology, oncology, laparoscopy, and thoracoscopy. Medical robotic systems market share is influenced by the adoption of these solutions across clinical applications and healthcare settings.

Key Trends in the Medical Robotic Systems Market

Growing Use of Surgical Robotic Systems

Surgical robotic systems remain a key area of the Medical robotic systems market as healthcare providers seek solutions that support complex procedures and established clinical workflows. Robotic platforms are used across general surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, cardiovascular procedures, gynecology, urology, and oncology. Demand for minimally invasive procedures is also supporting the use of robotic systems that assist clinicians during precise surgical tasks.

Rising Demand for Rehabilitation and Assistive Robotics

Rehabilitative robotic systems are gaining attention as healthcare providers and rehabilitation centers seek solutions that can support patient recovery and therapy programs. Assistive and collaborative systems are also expanding the role of robotics beyond operating rooms, particularly across rehabilitation and homecare settings. These applications support demand for robotic solutions designed around patient assistance, structured therapy, and clinical support.

Boosting Hospital and Pharmacy Automation

Hospital and pharmacy automation robots are supporting Medical robotic systems market growth as healthcare organizations seek to streamline selected repetitive activities and improve operational processes. Robotic systems, instruments and accessories, services, and software and AI platforms form an ecosystem supporting medical robotics deployment. Maintenance, training, and subscription services further support the continued use of robotic platforms across healthcare facilities.

Raising Adoption of Automated Robotic Platforms

The Medical robotic systems market forecast includes growing interest in tele-operated, semi-autonomous, autonomous, and assistive and collaborative systems. These approaches allow healthcare organizations to select robotic capabilities according to procedure requirements, clinical workflows, and operational needs. Software and AI platforms are also becoming important components of robotic systems by supporting functionality and workflow integration across healthcare environments.

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Segmentation of the Medical Robotic Systems Market



By Product Type: Surgical Robotic Systems; Rehabilitative Robotic Systems; Non-invasive Radiosurgery Robots; Hospital and Pharmacy Automation Robots; Other Product Types

By Component: Robotic Systems; Instruments and Accessories; Services (Maintenance, Training, Subscription); Software and AI Platforms

By Application: General Surgery; Orthopedic Surgery; Neurosurgery; Cardiovascular; Gynecology; Urology; Oncology; Laparoscopy and Thoracoscopy; Other Applications

By End User: Hospitals and Clinics; Ambulatory Surgery Centers; Rehabilitation Centers; Homecare Settings

By Automation Level: Tele-operated; Semi-autonomous; Autonomous; Assistive and Collaborative By Geography: North America; United States; Canada; Mexico; Europe; United Kingdom; Germany; France; Italy; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia; Middle East; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; Turkey; Rest of Middle East; Africa; South Africa; Egypt; Rest of Africa; South America; Brazil; Argentina; Rest of South America

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Key Players in the Medical Robotic Systems Market

The Medical robotic systems market includes established healthcare technology and medical device companies with capabilities spanning surgical systems, instruments, clinical technologies, and healthcare automation. Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Siemens Healthineers AG are among the companies covered in the competitive landscape. These participants operate across different areas of medical robotics and support the availability of robotic solutions for surgical, therapeutic, and healthcare facility applications.

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Conclusion

The Medical robotic systems market is expanding as healthcare providers increase their use of robotic solutions across surgical care, rehabilitation, radiosurgery, hospital automation, and pharmacy operations. Demand is supported by the need for specialized clinical systems, workflow support, and different levels of robotic assistance across healthcare environments.

Medical robotic systems market trends are expected to remain closely linked to the adoption of surgical robotics, rehabilitation solutions, automation systems, robotic services, and supporting software platforms. Regional healthcare development and the expansion of robotic applications across hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, rehabilitation centers, and homecare settings are expected to shape the Medical robotic systems market forecast.

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