Atomizing Metal Powder Market Growth Accelerates At 6.64% CAGR, Supported By Asia-Pacific And Aerospace Applications

MENAFN - GetNews)"Atomizing Metal Powder Market Trends"The latest research by Mordor Intelligence covers the“Atomizing Metal Powder Market” delivering insights into market dynamics, drivers of growth, and long-term forecasts.

Hyderabad, India, October 07, 2026: The global atomizing metal powder market size is valued at a CAGR of 6.64% from 2026 to 2031 forecast. metal powders for additive manufacturing, powder metallurgy, metal injection molding, cutting tools, coatings, and other industrial applications.

Atomizing metal powder is produced by breaking molten metal into small droplets that solidify into powder. Demand is supported by the need for high-performance components in aerospace, automotive, energy, medical, and industrial applications. Additive manufacturing is also increasing the requirement for powders with controlled particle size, morphology, flowability, and oxygen content.

Upcoming Atomizing Metal Powder Market Trends

Growing additive manufacturing demand:

Additive manufacturing is increasing the use of atomized metal powders for producing complex components with controlled dimensions and material properties. Demand is supported by applications across aerospace, automotive, medical, and industrial manufacturing, where powder quality and consistency are important for reliable production.

Higher demand for titanium and superalloys: T

Titanium and superalloy powders are gaining demand from aerospace, medical, and energy applications that require materials with high strength, heat resistance, and durability. Their suitability for lightweight and high-performance components is supporting their use across advanced manufacturing processes.

Plasma atomization gains importance:

Plasma atomization is gaining attention for producing high-quality metal powders with controlled particle characteristics and low oxygen content. The process is particularly relevant for titanium and other reactive metals used in aerospace and medical applications, where powder purity and consistency are important.

Atomizing Metal Powder Market Segmentation

The Atomizing Metal Powder Market is segmented by atomization process, metal type, application, end-user industry, and geography. By atomization process, the market includes gas atomization, plasma atomization, water atomization, centrifugal atomization, and other methods such as ultrasonic atomization.

By metal type, the market covers stainless steel powders, titanium and superalloy powders, aluminum powders, copper and copper-alloy powders, nickel-based alloys, and other metals and alloys.

By application, the market includes additive manufacturing (AM/3DP), powder-metallurgy components and parts, cutting tools and wear parts, coatings and thermal-spray materials, and other industrial applications. By end-user industry, it covers aerospace and defense, automotive and EV manufacturing, medical and dental devices, industrial machinery and tooling, energy, and other industries.

Browse Japan Region insights followed by TOC:

Atomizing Metal Powder Companies

The competitive landscape includes Höganäs AB, Sandvik AB, GKN Powder Metallurgy, General Electric Company, Oerlikon AM, 6K Inc., AMETEK Specialty Metal Powders, Aubert & Duval, EOS GmbH, Eramet-MATI Shanghai, ERASTEEL, Metalysis, PyroGenesis Additive, Rio Tinto, TEKNA, and Xi'an Sailong Metal, among others. The market has a medium level of concentration, with companies competing through product quality, production capacity, certification, and localized supply.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Atomizing Metal Powder Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market, accounting for 39.56% of the global atomizing metal powder market share in 2025. The region is also expected to record the fastest growth, with a projected 7.12% CAGR through 2031. China, India, Japan, South Korea, and other Asian markets support regional demand through manufacturing, automotive, electronics, aerospace, and additive manufacturing activities.

Atomizing Metal Powder Market Conclusion

The atomizing metal powder market forecast indicates continued expansion through 2031, supported by additive manufacturing, aerospace and defense requirements, EV manufacturing, medical devices, and demand for advanced titanium and nickel-based powders.

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