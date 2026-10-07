Newcastle Sites To Get Live Guard Check-Ins Every 45 Minutes Under New Security Rollout

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 6, 2026 7:55 am - Region Security Guarding launches live guard tracking in Newcastle, with QR check-ins every 45 minutes. Manned guards, K9 units and mobile patrols now cover retail, construction and student sites.

Region Security Guarding brings tracked patrols, K9 units and winter cover to Newcastle upon Tyne as dark nights drive demand from retailers, developers and student housing operators.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE - [29/09/26] - Businesses across Newcastle upon Tyne will now receive live proof of every guard patrol, after Region Security Guarding rolled out its REMS Guard Tracking system across the city and the wider North East.

Under the new system, officers scan a QR code at each checkpoint on their route. The scan feeds back to a live dashboard.

Clients can see the time, the location and the officer's name in real time. Check-ins happen every 45 minutes. If a checkpoint is missed, an alert goes out immediately.

The rollout lands as Newcastle heads into its busiest and darkest trading period. Early sunsets, quieter back streets and long unlit yards in areas such as Team Valley, Newburn and the Ouseburn give thieves more room to work. Retailers on Northumberland Street and around Eldon Square face the same pressure inside their doors.

"Most clients do not want a report three weeks later," said Kaled, Co-Founder of Region Security Guarding. "They want to know the guard walked the yard at 2am. That is what the tracking system gives them. Every scan is time-stamped. Every incident comes with images, a written report and a police reference number."

Region Security Guarding is an SIA Approved Contractor with more than 11 years of trading history. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 certification, SafeContractor approval, SMAS Worksafe certification and Constructionline Silver membership. It also carries NASDU associate membership for its dog handling units.

Newcastle Demand Spans Four Sectors

The company reports four clear drivers of demand in Newcastle.

Retail

Shop theft remains a daily problem for independents and chain stores alike. Trained officers work the floor, watch the till, and manage confrontations so staff do not have to. The company's work with Bristol Sweet Mart is often cited as a model for shoplifting deterrence.

Construction and property

Plant theft, fuel theft and trespass hit North East sites hard over winter. Officers hold gatehouse posts, check every vehicle in and out, and run night patrols. The company already protects sites for Brendoncare and LNC Property Developments.

Student accommodation

Newcastle's large student population creates round-the-clock security needs. The Student Housing Company and Oakapple Group both use the firm for residential building security. Concierge officers manage access, handle noise complaints and act as the first point of contact after midnight.

Healthcare and public sector

East Trees Health Centre and Baywater Healthcare sit on the client list, alongside NHS contracts and local council work.

K9 Units and Electric Patrol Vehicles

The company offers K9 security with NASDU-associated dog handlers. The units are used for large industrial sites, warehouses and events where a visible deterrent matters most. Officers also patrol in electric vehicles, part of the firm's push to cut emissions on long mobile routes.

A Track Record Beyond the Region

Region Security Guarding has worked with British Steel, Wex, AECOM Energy, Enjoy Wolverhampton BID and Avon Pharmacy. It ranks in the top 25% of UK security companies and was shortlisted as an EDI Champion at the 2025 Small Business Awards, alongside a Service Excellence finalist place at the 2025 British Security Awards.

The company is a Disability Confident Employer and holds the Armed Forces Covenant Bronze Award. It also supports the Women's Refuge, the BIA and Good Shepherd through community work, including Christmas meal programmes for families in need.

Services Available in Newcastle

Static and manned guarding

Mobile patrols with live guard tracking

K9 security and dog handlers

Gatehouse and access control

CCTV monitoring

Keyholding and alarm response

Concierge and front-of-house security

Cover runs 24 hours a day, every day of the year. The company operates a contingency protocol so shifts are covered even during sickness or absence.

About Region Security Guarding

Region Security Guarding is an SIA Approved Contractor providing manned guarding, mobile patrols, K9 units and CCTV monitoring across all UK counties. Founded more than 11 years ago, the company holds ISO 9001:2015 certification, SafeContractor approval, SMAS Worksafe certification, Constructionline Silver membership and ICCO membership. Clients include the NHS, British Steel, Wex, AECOM Energy, local councils and schools.

Media Contact

Region Security Guarding

0330 912 2033

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