MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 6, 2026 8:03 am - As denaturalization cases draw national attention, GCEB1 urges applicants to prioritise full disclosure, accurate records and expert guidance at every stage of naturalization.

GCEB1 Highlights Importance of Accuracy and Consistency in U.S. Citizenship Applications

GCEB1 is drawing attention to an important issue for immigrants and their families: the level of scrutiny citizenship applications may receive and the potential consequences when information is inaccurate, inconsistent, or incomplete.

The issue has gained greater attention amid increased federal enforcement activity. The U.S. Department of Justice has stated that it filed 123 civil denaturalization cases since January 20, 2025, describing the figure as the largest number on record. These cases reportedly involve allegations including concealed criminal conduct, false identities, and inaccurate information provided during the immigration process.

However, an allegation does not automatically result in the loss of citizenship. The federal government must pursue denaturalization through the courts. Under U.S. law, naturalized citizenship may be revoked when naturalization was illegally obtained or secured through concealment of material facts or willful misrepresentation.

Citizenship applicants should therefore understand that USCIS may review more than the information contained in the current application. An applicant's broader immigration history can also become relevant.

Past overstays, unlawful entries, unauthorized employment, previous immigration filings, arrests, and other issues may lead USCIS to request additional documentation or explanations. Minor matters such as routine traffic violations generally have a different impact than repeated misconduct or offenses involving fraud or dishonesty.

USCIS also maintains specialized fraud-prevention functions through its Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate.

GCEB1's EB-1A experts encourage applicants to focus on three areas:

Disclose fully: Provide complete and accurate information about prior filings, travel history, arrests, and other relevant matters.

Reconcile records: Ensure names, dates, employment information, and supporting documents remain consistent across immigration filings.

Review before filing: Examine previous submissions carefully and address potential discrepancies before submitting a citizenship application.

“Preparation is the strongest protection,” said a GCEB1 spokesperson.“Most problems begin as small inconsistencies that were never corrected.”