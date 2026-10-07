Ascot Media Group Expands Operations To Launch Full-Service Publishing And Media Suite For Authors

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 6, 2026 8:11 am - Ascot Media Group, Inc., is an award-winning public relations firm specializing in media distribution, book publicity, and brand strategy for authors, corporate clients, and public relations agencies worldwide.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, Oct. 1, 2026 - Ascot Media Group, Inc., a globally recognized public relations firm with nearly two decades of success launching campaigns for debut and New York Times bestselling authors, today announced a major expansion of its service capabilities. By establishing strategic partnerships with premier, long-established U.S. industry experts, Ascot Media Group now offers a complete, end-to-end publishing, media production, and marketing ecosystem under one roof.

For years, Ascot Media Group has earned a reputation for providing successful, high-impact publicity at accessible rates-for authors and publishers directly, as well as behind the scenes for fellow PR agencies, as demonstrated by its extensive video and written testimonials. This strategic expansion builds on that foundation, allowing authors, publishers, and literary partners to access specialized, top-tier services across every stage of the publishing lifecycle.

The expanded service suite includes:

.Editorial & Pre-Publication Support: Comprehensive manuscript editing, editorial consultation, and targeted procurement of early reader reviews and endorsements.

.Publishing & Audio Production: Complete publishing solutions, including professional audiobook narration and production.

.Author Branding & Digital Marketing: Custom platform development, website design, search engine optimization (SEO), and targeted email marketing strategies.

.Screenplay Adaptation & Hollywood Pitching: Transforming eligible literary works into professional screenplays and pitching directly to film producers, directors, and studio executives.

.Multimedia & Podcast Production: Audio and video strategy designed to elevate author authority across modern broadcasting channels.

To explore the full spectrum of available PR, editorial, and digital solutions, download the complete Ascot Media Group Services Menu.

“For nearly 20 years, our core focus has been helping authors gain the recognition their work deserves,” said Trish Stevens, founder and president of Ascot Media Group, Inc.“By bringing together top-tier, proven service providers across editorial, production, digital marketing, and film adaptation, we are providing authors with a reliable, budget-friendly single source for every tool they need to succeed in today's media landscape.”

Ascot Media Group continues to offer its full lineup of classic media distribution and PR campaign management alongside these new service extensions. For more information, visit

About Ascot Media Group, Inc.

Based in Friendswood, Texas, Ascot Media Group, Inc., is an award-winning public relations firm specializing in media distribution, book publicity, and brand strategy for authors, corporate clients, and public relations agencies worldwide.

Media Contact:

Joan Barrett

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

Phone: 832.334.2733

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