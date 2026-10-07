Teladoc Health Expands Solo Connected Care Platform With AI-Powered Capabilities To Help Hospitals Scale Smarter Care Delivery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New SoloVitals and SoloScribe capabilities bring contactless vitals and ambient documentation directly into clinical workflows

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today announced two new AI-powered capabilities within Solo, its enterprise smart care platform for hospitals and health systems. SoloVitals and SoloScribe are designed to help health systems bring timely patient insights into the care environment, while reducing technology fragmentation and helping care teams stay focused on patient care.

“Health systems are under intense pressure to do more, yet they are spending more time navigating a growing number of platforms, tools and vendors, each requiring different technology and processes. Teladoc Health is extending care teams with embedded, clinically-validated AI, without the added complexity,” said Joby McKenzie, General Manager, North American Health Systems at Teladoc Health.

SoloVitals is an AI-powered contactless vital sign measurement solution that can capture heart rate and respiration rate without physically touching a patient. Using a patient's existing camera-equipped device, such as a smart phone or tablet, SoloVitals analyzes subtle facial skin color changes through remote photoplethysmography (rPPG) technology to generate measurements. This capture provides clinicians with clinically-validated vital sign measurement during remote consultations to support better care decisions.

SoloScribe is an ambient AI documentation scribe that creates structured clinical notes in Solo, helping clinicians remain focused on the patient while documentation stays embedded in the virtual care workflow. SoloScribe supports both direct-to-patient and telemedicine device-based visits and creates a templated summary that is transferred into the EHR. This helps hospitals scale AI-assisted documentation across eligible clinicians, programs and workflows through one integrated Solo experience.

Both capabilities are embedded within Teladoc Health's Solo platform, rather than requiring multiple disconnected point solutions. This creates a more scalable approach to AI-enabled care delivery that helps extend clinical teams, surface timely patient insights, and simplify technology management.

“When we embed practical AI directly into clinical workflows through one connected platform, we are helping to provide faster access to patient information, reduce administrative burdens, and enable hospitals to scale innovation without adding new infrastructure. This allows clinicians to remain focused on their patients and not on the technology or processes surrounding a care interaction,” said Danny Sanchez, Vice President of Technology and Innovation at Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health's Solo technology is installed in more than 15,000 care locations globally and offers deep integrations with EHR platforms such as Epic and Oracle Health using HL7 and FHIR standards.

SoloScribe is now generally available, and SoloVitals is available to select customers in private preview, with full general release expected in December 2026. For more information about Teladoc Health's enterprise solutions for hospitals and health systems, click here.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is the global leader in virtual care. The company is delivering and orchestrating care across patients, care providers, platforms, and partners - transforming virtual care into a catalyst for how better health happens. Through our relationships with health plans, employers, providers, health systems and consumers, we are enabling more access, driving better outcomes, extending provider capacity and lowering costs. Learn more at teladochealth.com.

Media:

Kaitlin Rogers

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