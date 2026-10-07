Radware Named A Leader In 2026 IDC Marketscape For Worldwide Web Application And API Protection Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Radware previously named a Major Player in 2024

MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Web Application and API Protection Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54130626, September 2026).

According to the IDC MarketScape,“An AI-based engine continuously maps API call sequences and workflow logic from live traffic, automatically generating and tuning policies to detect business logic abuse that schema validation and static rules miss.” Furthermore,“The company recently introduced the Radware AI Xploit Shield, which provides customized, automatically generated signatures.”

“Being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape reflects the continued evolution of our application security strategy,” said Gabi Malka, chief operating officer at Radware.“As AI transforms both how applications are built and attacked, we continue to invest in AI-driven application and API protection designed to help organizations address increasingly complex environments.”

Radware's cloud security platform provides web application and API security, bot and agent trust management, AI security, client-side protection and DDoS protection across cloud, on-premises and hybrid environments.

To access the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Web Application and API Protection Platforms 2026 Vendor Assessment excerpt, visit here.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in AI and application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company's cloud application, infrastructure, API and AI security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, behavior-based, real-time protection against sophisticated web, application and DDoS attacks, API abuse, business logic threats and malicious bots. Radware delivers end-to-end API security, including discovery, posture management, testing and runtime protection, along with advanced protection for AI agents and models. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware to address evolving cyberthreats, protect their brands and business operations, and reduce costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, the Radware Blog, X and YouTube. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see . All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice. The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and are not part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. securities laws. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware's plans, objectives, expectations, beliefs, projections, future financial performance, business strategies, market opportunities and developments in its industry, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast” and“target,” and similar expressions, as well as future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may” and“could.” For example, statements in this press release about the capabilities, benefits, availability and intended use of Radware's AI-driven application and API protection solutions, including the Radware AI Xploit Shield, and related competitive differentiation and market positioning, and statements made by management regarding Radware's strategy and investments, are forward-looking statements.

Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include global market and economic conditions; dependence on independent distributors; supply-chain disruptions; reliance on a limited number of vendors; the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; intense competition; the ability to develop and enhance solutions; defects, vulnerabilities or failures in products and services; risks associated with artificial intelligence technologies and evolving regulatory frameworks; information-technology failures or security breaches; hosting or cloud-service disruptions; interoperability risks; global operations; and geopolitical risks, including instability in the Middle East and Israel.

These factors are not exhaustive. For a more detailed description of risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, please refer to Radware's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no obligation to update or revise them. Radware's public filings are available from the SEC's website or on Radware's website.

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