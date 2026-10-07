Stella-Jones Will Hold A Conference Call To Discuss Its Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|Open to:
|Investors, analysts and all interested parties
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 4, 2026
|Time:
|10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)
|Live Webcast:
|Call:
| Local - Toronto: +1 (416) 855-9085
Toll Free - North America: +1 (800) 990-2777
Conference ID: 62617
The press release will be published before market opens the day of the conference call through Globe Newswire. Please log on or dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.
If you are unable to attend at this time, you may access a web recording of the meeting at the following link: . This recording will be available on Wednesday, November 4, 2026 as of 1:00 PM EST until 11:59 PM EST on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.
Media wishing to quote an analyst should contact the analyst personally for permission.
About Stella-Jones
Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading North American manufacturer of products focused on supporting infrastructure essential to the electrical distribution and transmission network, and the operation and maintenance of railway transportation systems. It supplies the continent's major electrical utility companies with treated wood poles and crossarms, steel lattice towers and steel transmission poles, as well as North America's Class 1, short line and commercial railroad operators with treated wood railway ties. It also supports infrastructure with industrial products, namely timbers for railway bridges, crossings and construction, marine and foundation pilings, and coal tar-based products. Additionally, the Company manufactures and distributes premium treated residential lumber and accessories to Canadian and American retailers for outdoor applications, with a significant portion of the business devoted to servicing Canadian customers through its national manufacturing and distribution network.
| Stella-Jones – Head Office
3100 de la Côte-Vertu Blvd., # 300
Saint-Laurent, Québec H4R 2J8
Tel.: (514) 934-8666
Fax: (514) 934-5327
Contact
| Investor Relations
David Galison
Vice-President, Investor Relations
Tel.: (647) 618-2709
...
| Media
Stephanie Corrente
Director, Corporate Communications
Tel.: (514) 934-8666
...
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