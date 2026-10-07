New Study Finds A Majority Of Younger Men Spend An Unhealthy Amount Of Time On Social Media, Significantly Impacting Their Mental Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latest research shows more than half of young Canadian men spend over 3 hours a day on social media which significantly increases their risk of poor mental health.

The national survey of 2,000 Canadian men, conducted by the Canadian Men's Health Foundation and Intensions Consulting, found:



More than half (53%) of Canadian men aged 19-44 report using social media more than 3 hours a day

Building on previous academic research, this study confirms that social media use of more than 3 hours a day negatively impacts Canadian men's mental health as it:



More than doubles the risk of having moderate to high anxiety (54% vs. 23%);



Almost triples the risk for moderate to severe depression (39% vs. 14%);



More than triples the risk of problem anger (38% vs. 12%); Triples the risk of suicidal ideation (30% vs. 10%).



“This latest research provides a sobering lens on the negative impact of social media at a time when we are struggling to feel connected to our communities,” says Kenton Boston, President and CEO of CMHF.“By keeping informed with what affects them on a day-to-day basis, we're able to tailor our programs to the specific needs of real men in their real lives.”

About Canadian Men's Health Foundation

The Canadian Men's Health Foundation is a national charity working towards a future where

men are supported to live longer, healthier lives. We offer services like free counselling for men nationwide along with expert-backed resources so no man feels alone. Learn more: mensheatlhfoundation.ca

About the Study

The Intensions Consulting study was conducted in Canada between April 8 and 14, 2026. The sample was stratified to ensure its composition reflected the underlying distribution of the population as determined by 2021 Census data. The online survey was administered in French and English and used validated measures, including time spent on social media (Riehm, et. al. 2019), the Overall Anxiety Severity and Impairment Scale (OASIS), the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9), Dimensions of Anger Reactions (DAR-5), and the Suicide Behaviours Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R). A traditional probability sample of comparable size would have produced results considered accurate to within plus or minus 2.2 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

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Riehm, K.E., Feder, K.A., Tormohlen, K.N., et al. Associations Between Time Spent Using Social Media and Internalizing and Externalizing Problems Among US Youth. JAMA Psychiatry. 2019;76(12): 1266–1273.

doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.2325

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