403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Yokohama India Localises GEOLANDAR A/T With White-Letter Styling For A Distinctive SUV Look
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 7th October, 2026: Yokohama India has introduced the GEOLANDAR A/T with white-letter styling, giving SUV and utility vehicle owners a new way to complement their vehicles with an active, adventure-driven look. The Made-in-India 15-inch GEOLANDAR A/T is now available in the Indian market with the Outline White Letter design, combining its established all-terrain-inspired appearance with a more expressive sidewall.
The 15-inch GEOLANDAR A/T is suited to a range of SUVs and utility vehicles, including the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Bolero. The distinctive white-letter treatment adds visual contrast to the sidewall while reinforcing the rugged character associated with SUVs and outdoor use.
Commenting on the introduction, Gaurav Mahajan, Head of Marketing and OE Sales, Yokohama India, said, "For today's SUV owner, driving is increasingly part of a broader motoring lifestyle, where the vehicle reflects a sense of individuality, adventure and personal expression. The GEOLANDAR A/T is designed to complement that mindset, bringing a more distinctive and rugged character to the vehicle. It is for enthusiasts who see their SUV as more than a means of getting from one place to another, and want every element of it to reflect their passion for the road and the lifestyle that comes with it."
The GEOLANDAR A/T, which was earlier available in India through imports, is now being produced at Yokohama India's manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The Outline White Letter 15-inch variant is currently available in two sizes, with the company also looking to expand the range through locally produced 16-inch to 18-inch sizes in 2027.
About Yokohama India
Yokohama India is part of The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., Japan. The company offers a range of tyres for passenger cars, SUVs, commercial vehicles and other applications in the Indian market. With its manufacturing facilities in New Delhi and Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Yokohama India continues to expand its product portfolio and cater to the evolving requirements of the Indian market.
The 15-inch GEOLANDAR A/T is suited to a range of SUVs and utility vehicles, including the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Bolero. The distinctive white-letter treatment adds visual contrast to the sidewall while reinforcing the rugged character associated with SUVs and outdoor use.
Commenting on the introduction, Gaurav Mahajan, Head of Marketing and OE Sales, Yokohama India, said, "For today's SUV owner, driving is increasingly part of a broader motoring lifestyle, where the vehicle reflects a sense of individuality, adventure and personal expression. The GEOLANDAR A/T is designed to complement that mindset, bringing a more distinctive and rugged character to the vehicle. It is for enthusiasts who see their SUV as more than a means of getting from one place to another, and want every element of it to reflect their passion for the road and the lifestyle that comes with it."
The GEOLANDAR A/T, which was earlier available in India through imports, is now being produced at Yokohama India's manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The Outline White Letter 15-inch variant is currently available in two sizes, with the company also looking to expand the range through locally produced 16-inch to 18-inch sizes in 2027.
About Yokohama India
Yokohama India is part of The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., Japan. The company offers a range of tyres for passenger cars, SUVs, commercial vehicles and other applications in the Indian market. With its manufacturing facilities in New Delhi and Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Yokohama India continues to expand its product portfolio and cater to the evolving requirements of the Indian market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment