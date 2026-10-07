AEGEAN Airlines And Olympic Air Bring Operational Learning To Flight Crews With CEFA AMS

AEGEAN Pilots using CEFA Aviation Mobile Services (CEFA AMS)

- Captain Panagiotis Siskos, Accountable Manager / COO of AEGEAN

COLMAR, FRANCE, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CEFA Aviation today announced that AEGEAN and its subsidiary, Olympic Air, have selected CEFA Aviation Mobile Services (CEFA AMS ), the operational learning platform developed by CEFA Aviation. The deployment began Aug. 1, 2026, and will provide more than 800 pilots across a fleet of 88 aircraft with private access to their own flight data to support post-flight learning.

Following a comprehensive evaluation, the company selected CEFA AMS for the depth of context it gives pilots. By bringing together operational, environmental, and human factors, CEFA AMS helps pilots make sense of each flight and the decisions they made.

Integrated directly into the Electronic Flight Bag (EFB), CEFA AMS lets pilots review their own flights shortly after landing using synchronized flight animation, aircraft parameters and navigation charts on the same timeline. This gives pilots a clear understanding of how each situation developed. They carry what they learn from one flight into the next.

For AEGEAN and Olympic Air, the benefits extend far beyond individual pilots. Individual insights evolve into meaningful crew discussions, strengthening the organization's safety culture and building operational resilience through lessons learned from every flight.

Traditional flight data analysis focuses primarily on the small fraction of flights where an issue occurs. CEFA AMS extends learning beyond those events by bringing the principles of Safety-II directly to pilots, enabling them to learn from the thousands of flights completed safely every day. This broader approach complements existing Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) programs while supporting Evidence-Based Training (EBT) in day-to-day operations.

“Aviation has become remarkably good at measuring what happened during a flight. The next step is understanding why,” said Dominique Mineo, CEO and Founder of CEFA Aviation.“Every flight contains knowledge worth keeping. Our job is to put that knowledge back into the hands of the pilots who created it. We are proud that AEGEAN and its subsidiary, Olympic Air, share this vision, and we look forward to supporting their journey toward Operational Learning.”

“We were not looking just for a flight replay tool. We wanted a platform that our pilots would use, one that fits naturally into their daily workflow and helps them learn from their own operations,” said Captain Panagiotis Siskos, Accountable Manager / COO of AEGEAN.“CEFA AMS stood out because it places each flight in its real operational context. By helping pilots better understand their own operational performance, it gives them greater confidence to openly discuss their flights and supports stronger voluntary reporting. This will reinforce our safety culture and help us turn everyday operations into everyday learning. We look forward to deploying it across both airlines.”

About CEFA Aviation

CEFA Aviation, part of the OpenAirlines Group, is a French software company dedicated to improving aviation safety through flight data analysis, visualization and operational learning.

For more than 25 years, CEFA has helped airlines, cargo operators, business aviation and investigation authorities turn complex flight data into intuitive visualizations. Its flagship product, CEFA Flight Animation System (CEFA FAS), is trusted by more than 100 airlines and aviation organizations worldwide for flight safety analysis, training and accident investigation.

CEFA AMS extends this expertise to operational learning through a secure mobile platform integrated into the Electronic Flight Bag, enabling pilots to review their own flights in full operational context. CEFA AMS customers have already replayed more than two million flights.

Founded in 2000 by Dominique Mineo, CEFA Aviation joined the OpenAirlines Group in 2026. Together, the Group serves more than 160 airlines worldwide, with applications used by more than 90,000 pilots and supports a pilot-centric flight operations ecosystem connecting safety, efficiency and sustainability. The Group operates from Toulouse, Colmar, Hong Kong, Miami and Montreal.

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About AEGEAN

AEGEAN was founded in 1999 and is Greece's largest airline operating in 47 countries. It was listed on the Stock Exchange in 2007 and is a member of STAR ALLIANCE since 2010. In 2025, AEGEAN and its subsidiary Olympic Air carried 17.3 million passengers and offered 21 million seats. The schedule for 2026 includes 260 direct routes to 164 destinations across 47 countries, operating a fleet of 88 aircraft. The company's turnover exceeded €1.8 billion in 2025.

Dominique MINEO

CEFA Aviation

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AEGEAN Airlines and Olympic Air Bring Operational Learning to Flight Crews with CEFA AMS News Provided By CEFA Aviation October 07, 2026, 09:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry...



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