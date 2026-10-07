Printful Launches AI Mockups, Bringing Lifestyle Product Imagery Directly Into The Publishing Flow

Printful launches AI Mockups

New feature lets merchants generate realistic, on-brand lifestyle mockups in seconds, without leaving Printful.

- Diana Masina, Senior Product Designer at PrintfulCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Printful, the industry leader in print-on-demand fulfillment, announces AI Mockups, a new feature that lets eCommerce sellers create realistic, distinctive lifestyle product imagery directly inside the Printful publishing flow. The feature was unveiled at Amplified 2026, the largest online event in Print on Demand, held on September 24, and is now rolling out to merchants.Product imagery has long been one of the most persistent pain points for online sellers. Generic flat-lay mockups struggle to stand out, while producing lifestyle photography has meant hiring models and photographers or piecing together images across multiple third-party design and AI tools. AI Mockups removes that friction by building generation into the moment merchants need it most: when they are preparing a product to sell.With AI Mockups, Printful merchants can choose from a library of preset models and backgrounds or use guided prompts to describe the scene they want, then generate polished lifestyle mockups in seconds. The result is listing-ready imagery that reflects a brand's aesthetic and audience, created in the same place merchants design and publish their products."Creating great product imagery is consistently one of the hardest parts of launching a store. Merchants finish designing a product in Printful, then leave to juggle three or four other tools just to get a photo that looks like a real person wearing it," said Diana Masina, Senior Product Designer at Printful. "With AI Mockups, that whole detour disappears. You describe the scene, pick a model and a setting, and publish a product with imagery that feels like your brand, not a template everyone else is using."At launch, AI Mockups is available for apparel, covering 95+ of Printful's most popular products, with additional product categories to follow. Merchants can generate their images during the mockup step when publishing a product, with no extra tools or setup required. AI Mockups is built with proven AI image generation technology, providing merchants with a feature that's simple to use and reliable from day one.About PrintfulPrintful is a global print-on-demand production partner that helps entrepreneurs and businesses create and sell custom products online. Through in-house production, fulfillment services, eCommerce integrations, and design tools, Printful empowers brands to launch and grow without holding inventory.

Maria Kennedy

Printful Latvia AS

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Printful launches AI Mockups, bringing lifestyle product imagery directly into the publishing flow News Provided By Printful Latvia AS October 07, 2026, 09:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Technology, World & Regional



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