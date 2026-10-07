Itechnolabs Expands AI Development Capabilities To Help Startups Move From Prototype To Production

iTechnolabs- AI Development

iTechnolabs expands AI development capabilities to help funded startups turn prototypes and proofs of concept into production-ready software.

CANADA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iTechnolabs has expanded its AI development capabilities to support startups moving from AI prototypes and proofs-of-concept to production-ready software. The expanded capability brings AI development together with broader software engineering, AI consulting, and product development capabilities.As AI adoption accelerates, building a working prototype is becoming easier, while turning that prototype into a reliable and scalable product requires architecture, integrations, AI expertise, and production engineering.McKinsey's 2026 Global Survey on AI found that 44 percent of respondents report scaling AI across their enterprise, up from 38 percent a year earlier. The survey also found that 54 percent of respondents from organizations with at least $1 billion in annual revenue report enterprise-wide AI scaling, compared with one-third of respondents from smaller organizations.Why Moving from Prototype to Production Is Different:An AI prototype can validate a concept, but taking it to production requires integrating the AI into real product workflows, applications, and the technical systems needed to support users at scale.Moving toward production means connecting the AI capability to a defined user problem, practical product workflows, and an engineering foundation that can support continued development.iTechnolabs Expands Its AI Development Capabilities:The expanded capability includes AI consulting, agentic AI, AI enablement, LLM integration, RAG, generative AI, and intelligent workflow automation, supported by broader software engineering capabilities.1. AI ConsultingIdentify practical AI opportunities, define the right strategy and use cases, and create a clear roadmap for adoption, implementation, and growth.2. Agentic AI and workflow automationDeploy purpose-built AI agents and automation to manage workflows, coordinate tasks, and improve operational efficiency with appropriate human oversight.3. Production application engineeringAI functionality can be developed alongside APIs, databases, authentication, testing, deployment, monitoring, and other application components required by the broader product.4. AI EnablementHelp teams adopt AI across daily workflows by redesigning processes, clarifying roles, and building practical capabilities for sustained usage.5. RAGThe engineering scope can also include the infrastructure supporting application workloads, data flows, model inference, deployment, and changing usage requirements.Why This Matters to Founders:Founders can start with an AI prototype, proof of concept, or product requirement and define the engineering work needed around it, including model integration, application architecture, data, APIs, infrastructure, and production requirements.Addressing these requirements early can help reduce technical debt that may build up when prototypes are extended into products without appropriate architecture, integrations, testing, and infrastructure.It also gives product teams a clearer view of which components can remain experimental and which need to be engineered for production as the product evolves.Spotlight: Significant Client Engagements:iTechnolabs has applied its AI and software engineering capabilities across products that require more than a working AI demonstration.1. Build a No-Code AI Chatbot PlatformiTechnolabs designed and developed a production-grade, multi-tenant chatbot builder that enables businesses to create, configure, and deploy AI-powered conversational experiences. The platform combines AI capabilities with SaaS architecture, workflow management, and production engineering.2. Smart AI Reconciliation AgentiTechnolabs built an AI-powered financial reconciliation agent designed for CFOs, finance managers, and accounting teams. The product focuses on automating reconciliation workflows that traditionally require significant manual effort during month-end processes.Executive Perspective: From AI Capability to Product:Pankaj Arora, CEO of iTechnolabs, said,“The strongest AI product ideas need more than a successful demonstration. They need an architecture that connects intelligence with data, workflows, applications, and infrastructure into measurable product outcomes.”iTechnolabs combines AI engineering with software development so startups can move from an initial concept toward a production system without treating the two stages as separate projects.About iTechnolabs:iTechnolabs Inc. is an AI-first software and mobile app development company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company engineers and modernizes digital products for businesses that need to build, scale, integrate AI, or transform software.iTechnolabs has delivered more than 900 apps and supports more than 50,000 end users, with a team of more than 300 developers. The company holds ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications and is registered under the Government of Canada Procurement Supply Arrangement CW2395301. The company provides AI development, AI consulting, custom software development, mobile app development, web development, UI and UX, and dedicated development services.

Pankaj Arora

iTechnolabs Inc

+1 825-901-9111

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iTechnolabs Expands AI Development Capabilities to Help Startups Move from Prototype to Production News Provided By iTechnolabs Inc October 07, 2026, 09:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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