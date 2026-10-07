Maialearning Introduces Personas, Changing The Paradigm Of College And Career Counseling

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New AI-powered capability uses years of de-identified student data and admission outcomes to help students see who they are, where they can go, and how to grow.

- Satish MirleCUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MaiaLearning today announced the launch of Personas, an AI-powered capability that gives students, families, and counselors a deeper, data-informed understanding of each student and connects those insights to potential careers, fields of study, and college pathways.Personas was developed using artificial intelligence and machine learning, modeled offline on years of de-identified student data and more than 2 million college admission outcomes captured through the MaiaLearning platform. Analysis across 63 dimensions revealed 16 distinct student Personas.From Information to UnderstandingCollege and career planning has traditionally looked at different aspects of a student in isolation. Personas brings those signals together to create a more complete understanding of the student. Each student receives a primary Persona, Affinity Score, Match Confidence, and next-closest Persona. More importantly, MaiaLearning helps students understand what shaped their Persona and connects those insights to careers and fields of study that may be a strong fit.Changing the Counseling ParadigmNinth grade should be the beginning of exploration, not a point at which we should ask students what they want to be. Personas changes the starting point for counseling. It helps students, families, and counselors begin with a deeper understanding of who the student is today, discover possibilities they may not have considered, and identify opportunities for growth. The paradigm shifts from asking students to predict their futures to giving them the insight to discover possibilities and shape what comes next.A Conversation With DirectionPersonas gives students, families, and counselors a shared starting point. Conversations can move beyond“What do you want to do?” toward exploring possibilities, asking better questions, and identifying meaningful opportunities for growth.Years of admission outcomes within MaiaLearning add another dimension. By analyzing historical outcomes, MaiaLearning can identify patterns among students historically admitted to and enrolled at different colleges. Students can begin to understand not only where they might fit today, but how they can grow toward the opportunities they aspire to pursue.“Students shouldn't have to predict their futures. Personas helps them understand who they are, discover what's possible, and grow toward where they want to go,” said Satish Mirle, CEO of MaiaLearning.Students Don't Grow AlonePersonas isn't only for counselors. For families, Personas provides a new way to understand a student's emerging strengths and possibilities, creating a shared foundation for conversations about growth, college, careers, and the future. For counselors, it provides a multidimensional view of every student they serve and a more meaningful starting point for personalized guidance. For students, it provides something equally important: a way to understand themselves without expecting them to already have all the answers. AI does the pattern recognition. Students, families, and counselors bring the human understanding.Discovery, Not LabelsPersonas is designed for discovery, not classification. A Persona does not define what a student should become or limit what they can pursue. As students grow and develop, their Persona can evolve with them.“No single data point can fully represent a student,” Mirle added.“Personas looks at the student more holistically, revealing patterns and possibilities that can help students, families, and counselors have more meaningful conversations about what comes next.”By connecting these insights with careers, fields of study, and real-world college outcomes, MaiaLearning is moving college and career readiness beyond managing a process toward understanding and developing the individual student.Personas helps students understand who they are, where they could go, and what they can do to get there.About MaiaLearningMaiaLearning is a college and career readiness platform that helps students discover their strengths, explore colleges and careers, develop academic and career plans, and navigate the path from school to their future. MaiaLearning provides students, families, counselors, educators, schools, and districts with integrated tools and data to support personalized college and career planning.

Satish Mirle

MaiaLearning

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MaiaLearning Introduces Personas, Changing the Paradigm of College and Career Counseling News Provided By MaiaLearning Inc. October 07, 2026, 09:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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