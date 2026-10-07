Korean Publishers Expand Global Rights Outreach At Frankfurt Book Fair

KPIPA Booth

KPIPA Booth

KPIPA Booth

KPIPA brings 15 publishers and 89 K-Book Global 100 Project titles to the fair and joins KOCCA and LTI Korea in a shared Korea Pavilion

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fifteen Korean publishers are taking part in a five-day rights program at the Frankfurt Book Fair as the Korea Publication Industry Promotion Agency (KPIPA ), supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST), works to expand overseas markets for Korean books.Running Oct. 7–11 at Frankfurt Book Fair 2026, the program includes a 120-square-meter Rights Center and a separate 30-square-meter booth for the K-Book Global 100 Project in Hall 5.1, stands A143 and A153. This is KPIPA's sixth year at the fair.The Rights Center brings together Korean publishers working across literature, picture books and web novels, including Munhakdongne, The Pinkfong Company, Munpia, MiraeN, Book21 and Kinderland. Eric Yang Agency will handle rights negotiations for another 103 titles submitted by Korean publishers unable to attend in person.K-Book Global 100 ProjectLaunched this year, the K-Book Global 100 Project supports 20 projects, each comprising two to five Korean titles with strong export potential. The program provides support at each stage, from promotion to publication, to help Korean books reach overseas markets.Its dedicated booth will display 89 titles from 20 selected companies, including Moonji Publishing, Minumsa, Sakyejul Publishing and Changbi, and provide space for rights meetings. Four publishers, including Ahn Graphics and Woorischool, will present their project titles beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, to promote the books and develop export opportunities.Support for Rights NegotiationsKPIPA has produced a directory of participating publishers and their books for distribution to international publishing professionals. Korean publishers not exhibiting at the Rights Center can also use a shared meeting space. Interpreters experienced in publishing exports will assist with on-site negotiations.Korea Pavilion Brings Korean Stories TogetherKPIPA is joining the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) and the Literature Translation Institute of Korea (LTI Korea) to create a joint Korea Pavilion. The slogan“Crossroads of Stories” and the pavilion's key visual bring together the range of Korean storytelling on display, from literature and the humanities to picture books, web novels and webtoons.The three institutions will co-host a networking event at the Korea Pavilion at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, in cooperation with the Korean Cultural Center in Germany. Publishing professionals from Korea, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan and other countries will gather for informal exchanges.“For the first time, Korea's public institutions are joining forces to operate a Korea Pavilion at the world's largest book fair, giving K-content a stronger presence among readers worldwide,” said Kim Seung-su, president of KPIPA.“We will continue to help Korean publishers expand their reach in global markets and deliver tangible export results.”About the Frankfurt Book FairThe Frankfurt Book Fair is the world's largest and most influential book fair. It brings together publishers, agents, booksellers, librarians, authors and translators, along with professionals from film, games and other media. In 2025, it welcomed approximately 238,000 visitors from 131 countries, including 120,000 members of the public, and hosted approximately 4,350 exhibitors.AT A GLANCEDates: Oct. 7-11, 2026Venue: Messe Frankfurt, Hall 5.1, stands A143 and A153Korea Rights Center: 15 Korean exhibitors; 103 consigned titles represented by Eric Yang AgencyK-Book Global 100 Project: 89 titles from 20 selected companies; presentations Friday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m.Networking event: Thursday, Oct. 8, at 4 p.m., Korea PavilionMedia ContactsKim Sanghoon, Manager, K-Book Global Team, KPIPA+82-63-219-2863 |...Kim Soi, Assistant Manager, K-Book Global Team, KPIPA+82-63-219-2868 |...

Kim Sanghoon

Korea Publication Industry Promotion Agency (KPIPA)

+82 63-219-2863

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Korean Publishers Expand Global Rights Outreach at Frankfurt Book Fair News Provided By MD Insight October 07, 2026, 09:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.