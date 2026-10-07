Where Wellness Meets Real Estate: Albi Zhubi Joins Gambino Group At Compass

Albi Zhubi, a Brooklyn real estate expert with $125M in career sales pursuing health-focused design accreditation, joins Gambino Group at Compass.

- Carl Gambino, Founder and Principal of Gambino Group at CompassNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gambino Group at Compass, the global real estate advisory founded by Carl Gambino, announced today that Albi Zhubi has joined the team as an agent. Zhubi arrives with more than $125 million in individually closed career sales and has contributed to over $1 billion in transactions spanning new development, townhouses, condos, and co-ops, a track record built almost entirely within a single borough she has come to know better than almost anyone in the business.Albi Zhubi has spent twelve years and nearly 500 transactions building a reputation as one of Brooklyn's most trusted real estate agents, developing a granular read on the borough that spans its newest developments and its most storied brownstones. Zhubi's range, covering the brand-new and the century-old, is rare in a market that tends to reward specialists. From Williamsburg's waterfront towers to the brownstone blocks of Fort Greene and Clinton Hill, Zhubi has represented nearly every corner of Brooklyn, giving her a street-level read on value that spreadsheets alone cannot replicate.Zhubi's expertise extends into the earliest stages of a development project. She advises developers on floor planning, unit mix, finishes, amenities, and pricing well before a single unit goes to market, then carries that same precision through on-site sales and negotiation once it does. It is a full-cycle fluency that few agents outside the development world ever acquire.That process rarely happens in isolation. Zhubi works alongside architects, designers, and sales teams from a project's earliest renderings, translating buyer behavior into decisions about layout and finish long before construction is complete. Zhubi treats a development not as a single product, but as dozens of individual homes that each need to make sense on their own terms.Zhubi's resale practice, spanning condos, co-ops, and multifamily properties, is defined by an eye for what a space could become. Zhubi has built particular strength in identifying renovation and value-add opportunities, work that has made her a trusted resource for architects and designers looking to build homes of their own.Zhubi is also deeply engaged in the study, and pursuing accreditation, of how a building's design and materials shape the health and well-being of the people living inside it. Zhubi applies that lens to every property she represents, treating wellness as a primary feature of a home rather than an afterthought. Buyers increasingly ask about air quality, natural light, and material sourcing with the same seriousness once reserved for square footage and school districts, and Zhubi treats those questions as central to the sale, not supplementary to it.Albi Zhubi is a native of Chicago's North Shore who has made Clinton Hill her home for years and speaks both English and Albanian. A former collegiate golfer, Zhubi carries that same discipline into her advocacy work, where she is active in animal rescue and mental health causes across New York City. Zhubi describes that advocacy as inseparable from how she approaches her clients, with patience, discretion, and genuine care.At Gambino Group at Compass, Zhubi will continue to focus on Brooklyn's new-development and resale markets, bringing a wellness-informed perspective to a firm already known for treating every listing as more than a transaction. Zhubi's arrival deepens Gambino Group's presence in a borough that has become one of New York's most closely watched luxury markets, and it gives the firm a rare combination on the ground there: a broker as fluent in a developer's spreadsheet as she is in a buyer's health concerns.“Albi is one of the most technically gifted agents working in Brooklyn today,” said Carl Gambino, Founder and Principal of Gambino Group at Compass.“She understands a building before it's built and a home's potential before a buyer ever sees it, and she's bringing a wellness lens to real estate that very few agents in this city can offer. That combination is exactly what our clients need.”“I've always believed a home should do more than look good. It should genuinely support the people living in it,” said Zhubi.“Gambino Group shares that same instinct to look past the transaction and focus on what actually serves the client, whether that's a new development from the ground up or a brownstone someone is about to reimagine. Brooklyn is my home, and I'm excited to keep building here with a team that operates at this level.”2026 ABOUT GAMBINO GROUP AT COMPASS:Established in 2020, Gambino Group is a global real estate advisory known for discretion, record-setting sales, and a highly personal client experience. With offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Fork, and the Hamptons, the firm serves as a single point of contact for residential real estate worldwide.Founded by Carl Gambino, Gambino Group has achieved over $3.6 billion in career sales while setting price-per-square-foot records across several of the country's most sought-after markets. The team is composed of top-tier agents with experience across markets and price points.Beyond transactions, Gambino Group acts as a trusted global advisor, guiding clients wherever their real estate decisions take them. Through concierge relocation services, the firm connects clients to vetted resources and partners, ensuring continuity, clarity, and confidence across every move.ABOUT COMPASS:Compass is a real estate technology company operating one of the largest residential brokerages in the United States, pairing agent expertise with proprietary technology to guide clients through buying, selling, and renting.

Alexis Lopez

+13105797275 ext.

The SOCIETY Group

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Where Wellness Meets Real Estate: Albi Zhubi Joins Gambino Group at Compass News Provided By The SOCIETY Group October 07, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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