The Coffee ShopsTM Announce 2026-27 MetalCoffeeShop® Metal Influencers

MCS Influencers bring diverse real-world insight to help contractors navigate challenges, strengthen their businesses & shape the future of metal construction.

- Heidi J. EllsworthSISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Coffee ShopsTM, the award-winning websites where the industries meet for technology, information and everyday business, announces the 2026-27 Influencers for MetalCoffeeShop(MCS).MCS Influencers contribute their expertise to MetalCoffeeShop each month through interviews, videos and articles that explore important topics shaping the metal construction industry. Contractors, association leaders and service providers offer a broad range of perspectives, giving readers practical knowledge and a deeper understanding of industry challenges and opportunities. Their insights about emerging trends in metal construction, building a scalable management team and using AI to strengthen business are featured in the site's dedicated MCS Influencers section.“Our MCS Influencers are helping move the metal industry forward by sharing real-world experience and forward-thinking ideas,” said Heidi J. Ellsworth, president and CEO of The Coffee Shops.“Their diverse expertise provides contractors with meaningful insights they can use to strengthen their businesses and prepare for what's ahead. We believe in helping contractors, erectors and tradespeople from all parts of the metal construction industry.”We are proud to announce the following 2026-27 MCS Influencers:- John Kenney – Cotney Consulting Group- Jon Olsen – Malco Tools- Corey Lincoln – Metal Sales- Junny Lee – Sherwin-Williams- Lee Ann Slattery – ATAS International- Anthony Ortega – Viotell Metal Concepts- Sasha Demyan – Metal Building Contractors and Erectors Association (MBCEA)- Randy Chaffee – Source One Marketing- Renee Ramey – Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA)- Paul and Emily Marshall – Mr. and Mrs. Post Frame- Edward Montemayor – South Texas Metal Roofing- David Leinbach – Kaiser Martin Group, MBCEA president- Travis Sliger – 4Ever Metal RoofingFor more information on the 2026-27 MCS Influencers, meet them here.About MetalCoffeeShopMetalCoffeeShop is committed to being an advocate and supporter of the metal construction industry. With Sherwin-Williams and industry thought leader's contributions, the site supplies consistent information, education and networking avenues for all metal construction professionals. Visitors to the site will not only find education and information but thought-leading editorial, multimedia and Influencer content that elevates the metal construction industry. Like RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop is“Where the Metal Industry Meets!” For more information and involvement opportunities, visit .About The Coffee ShopsAward-winning websites and online communities make up The Coffee Shops. Starting with RoofersCoffeeShop, which launched in 2002, the growth of the sites has been explosive for the construction trades of roofing, metal, coatings and their customers. Currently featuring four sites, RoofersCoffeeShop, MetalCoffeeShop, CoatingsCoffeeShop and AskARoofer, all the sites are committed to advocating for the construction trades by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all contractors, while promoting positive growth, education and success of construction industries overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and overall construction information and education. The Coffee Shops are“Where the Industries Meet!” For more information, visit

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The Coffee ShopsTM Announce 2026-27 MetalCoffeeShop® Metal Influencers News Provided By RoofersCoffeeShop October 07, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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