Libertas Funding Appoints Jessica Parker As Senior Corporate Counsel

Experienced corporate counsel with 25+ years in governance and regulatory change joins as Senior Corporate Counsel.

- John Paradisi, Chief Executive Officer

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GREENWICH, CT (October 6, 2026) -Libertas Funding, a leading private credit provider serving small and middle-market businesses across the United States, today announced the appointment of Jessica D. Parker, Esq. as Senior Corporate Counsel. Parker will help guide legal and governance as Libertas continues to scale.

Parker brings more than 25 years of experience as a corporate-transactional attorney and governance and regulatory-change leader. She joins Libertas from UBS (formerly Credit Suisse), where she spent more than a decade and most recently served as Integration, Governance & Regulatory Remediation Lead for the US President's Chief of Staff, working through one of the most complex financial-institution integrations in history, the CS-UBS merger. Earlier at the firm she led Americas Regulatory Reporting & Legal Entity Management and supported business development initiatives across regulatory change projects.

Known for building consensus, translating complex legal concepts for business leaders, and turning ambiguity into clear decisions, Parker is expected to strengthen the frameworks that allow Libertas to continue to grow and move at the speed of its clients' businesses. "Jessica brings exactly the kind of rigor and judgment that lets a company like ours move fast with confidence. Her ability to build practical frameworks and translate complex requirements into clear decisions will be invaluable as we continue to grow," said John Paradisi, Chief Executive Officer of Libertas.

Her background also includes service as Chief Legal Officer at a nonprofit combating domestic violence and human trafficking, and earlier roles as a transactional lawyer at Loeb & Loeb, Herrick Feinstein, and Clifford Chance. Parker is deeply active in the New York State Bar Association, where she is Chair of the Corporate Counsel Committee of the Business Law Section, Co-Chair of the Committee on Veterans, and a former House of Delegates Representative. She holds a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and a B.A., cum laude, from UCLA, and is admitted to the New York State Bar.

"I'm excited to join Libertas at such a pivotal moment in its growth. Throughout my career, I've helped complex, regulated organizations turn ambiguity into clarity and build the structures that support responsible growth. Libertas's mission of fueling business momentum resonates deeply with me, and I look forward to helping the team capitalize with confidence," said Parker.

About Libertas Funding

Libertas Funding, LLC is a leading provider of capital for small and middle-market businesses. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Greenwich, CT, Libertas has deployed billions in growth capital by combining institutional-grade execution with a partnership-first approach.

Learn more at libertasfunding.

*Term Loans are issued by WebBank and serviced by Libertas pursuant to our partnership with the Bank.

Benjamin Armour

Libertas Funding, LLC

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Libertas Funding Appoints Jessica Parker as Senior Corporate Counsel News Provided By Libertas Funding, LLC October 07, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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