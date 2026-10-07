My Proxi App, A Community App For High Achievers, Sets November 5 Launch To Help Users Find 'The Right People'.

Official logo for My Proxi App, a next-generation professional networking platform engineered to connect leaders, entrepreneurs, and teams.

MyProxi Mobile Application – Preview of the MyProxi user sign-in portal, featuring secure authentication and proximity-based connection tools.

Trace Sheridan – Founder of MyProxiApp, leading the market launch of the proximity-based professional networking platform.

The Texas startup, founded by 20-year enterprise sales veteran Trace Sheridan, opens to the public with a free tier, and premium membership option.

- Trace SheridanPROSPER, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- My Proxi App, a community app for high achievers, myproxiapp, developed by Texas startup. My Proxi App, LLC, will open to the public on November 5, 2026, at myproxiapp. The launch follows a beta that began September 14 and makes the app available to Gen Z, Millennial, and Gen X professionals looking for peers who share their goals.Download the Beta:Apple StoreGoogle StoreMy Proxi App is designed for relationships built on growth and accountability rather than follower counts. Members use the app to find and connect with people aligned with their goals, whether across a conference room or across the country. The platform launches with a free membership tier, a premium membership, and an enterprise program already underway with three large organizations.The launch comes as professionals place growing weight on intentional networking. A 2025 LinkedIn report cited by Forbes found that 70 percent of roles are filled through networking rather than job boards. In the same article, Forbes contributor Matthew Meade argued that networking built around clear goals and shared value leads to better career outcomes than relying on a narrow circle of contacts.My Proxi App was founded by CEO Trace Sheridan, who spent 20 years in enterprise sales before starting the company. Over that career, he found that the biggest barrier to growth was rarely the product. It was finding the right people. He built My Proxi App to help members identify and connect with those people faster.Key facts about the launch:.Public launch: November 5, 2026, at myproxiapp.Beta: Opened September 14, 2026.Pricing: Free membership tier; premium membership in app only, starting at $9.99/mo.Enterprise: Three large organizations participating as enterprise design partners.Audience: Gen Z, Millennial, and Gen X high achievers.Affiliate program: Launches 2027"After two decades in sales, I learned the biggest bottleneck isn't the product. It's the people," said Trace Sheridan, chief executive officer and co-founder of My Proxi App, LLC. "Proxi is the tool I wish I'd had my whole career. It helps people stop looking for anyone and start finding the one person who can move the needle for them."The company's enterprise program is by request only and for organizations that want to strengthen connection and retention among their leadership teams. The current design partners are helping shape the program during its pilot phase.Following the public launch, My Proxi App will extend its community offline. The company will host its annual Show Up and Don't Quit conference in Dallas on January 7, 2027, themed around National Quitters Day, bringing members together in person to set goals for the year ahead.About My ProxiMy Proxi App, LLC is a Prosper, Texas-based company that develops My Proxi App, a community app for high achievers. Founded by CEO Trace Sheridan, the platform helps members find and connect with people who share their goals through goal-aligned communities and in-person events. My Proxi App offers free and premium memberships for individuals and an enterprise program for organizations. The company's tagline is "Find Your People. Fuel Your Purpose." More information is available at .Media ContactNick GartsideMy Proxi App, LLC...

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My Proxi App

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My Proxi App, a Community App for High Achievers, Sets November 5 Launch to Help Users Find 'The Right People'. News Provided By My Proxi App October 07, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Technology



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