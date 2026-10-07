Powerdot And Hubject Bring Plug&Charge To More Than 7,000 Charge Points Across Europe

The Integration enables compatible electric vehicles to start charging automatically when plugged in, without the need for an app or charging card.

- Christian Hahn, CEO, HubjectBERLIN, GERMANY, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Powerdot has integrated its charging network with Hubject 's Plug&Charge ecosystem, enabling drivers of compatible electric vehicles to start charging simply by connecting their vehicle to a Powerdot charger.More than 7,000 Powerdot charging points across France, Spain, Belgium and Poland are now compatible with Plug&Charge, representing more than half of Powerdot's network of over 13,000 charging points across more than 2,400 locations in Europe. Enabled by Hubject's Plug&Charge infrastructure and based on ISO 15118, the technology allows the vehicle and charger to communicate automatically and securely. For drivers with a compatible vehicle, this removes the need to open an app, use an RFID card or interact with the charger before starting a session.The integration with Hubject provides the interoperability layer that connects Powerdot's charging infrastructure with vehicle manufacturers and e-mobility service providers. Rather than requiring drivers to adopt another charging service, Plug&Charge allows them to use compatible services already associated with their vehicle."Mass EV adoption depends on seamless charging, the kind drivers rarely have to think about. Every operator that brings Plug&Charge to its network moves the industry closer to that, and Powerdot's reach across Europe is a meaningful step in that direction," said Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject.The rollout is part of Powerdot's broader approach to making public charging increasingly integrated into the everyday experience of driving an electric vehicle. Powerdot focuses on destination charging, installing charging infrastructure at locations where drivers already spend time, including supermarkets, shopping centres, restaurants and other commercial destinations. Plug&Charge simplifies the other side of that experience: how drivers access and start a charging session once they arrive.“Making EV charging simpler means removing steps from the experience, and Plug & Charge allows us to do exactly that,” said Luís Santiago Pinto, CEO of Powerdot.“Drivers should be able to arrive at a charging location, plug in and continue with their day. The technology and complexity happen in the background. For the driver, it should just feel like magic. By integrating our network with Hubject, we are making that experience available at scale while remaining open to the platforms and services drivers already use.”Powerdot's approach is built around an open charging ecosystem, integrating its infrastructure with mobility platforms, e-mobility service providers and vehicle manufacturers rather than requiring drivers to use a proprietary Powerdot app. Through Plug&Charge, compatible vehicles can authenticate directly with the charging infrastructure, helping charging become a more seamless part of the vehicle experience.Powerdot is fully integrated with Hubject's Plug&Charge ecosystem as a Charge Point Operator. The integration uses Hubject's Public Key Infrastructure to securely authenticate the digital certificates exchanged between vehicles, charging infrastructure and mobility service providers.The announcement follows Powerdot's participation in icnc26, the intercharge Network Conference hosted by Hubject in Berlin in September where the companies highlighted the role of interoperability and Plug & Charge in simplifying the public charging experience.END OF TEXTAbout PowerdotPowerdot is a European charge point operator (CPO) focused on destination charging, developing ultra-fast charging solutions that support sustainable mobility in everyday, high-traffic locations. Founded in 2018, the company works closely with retail and industry partners to create charging experiences naturally integrated into people's daily routines and the broader retail experience.Backed by Antin Infrastructure Partners and six leading global banks, including Banco Santander, BNP Paribas and ING, Powerdot has secured nearly €500 million in funding. Today, Powerdot is one of Europe's leading independent CPOs, operating more than 13,000 charge points across over 2,400 live locations in Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Poland.Recognised by BloombergNEF as the 3rd largest CPO in Europe, Powerdot now operates with a team of more than 220 professionals across Europe. Learn more about Powerdot atAbout HubjectHubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects CPOs and eMobility Service Providers (eMSPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure. Hubject operates the world's largest cross-provider charging network, connecting over 1,100,000 charging points and more than 3,500 B2B partners across 75+ countries. Hubject is also a leader in Plug&Charge technology reaching 5,000,000 PnC ready EVs, using ISO 15118-2 and -20 standards to deliver secure, seamless EV charging experiences, and is the first EV-related company to offer financial services for EV companies based on its own payment license.Meda ContactStuart Barnes, Head of Marketing...

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Hubject

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Powerdot and Hubject Bring Plug&Charge to More than 7,000 Charge Points Across Europe News Provided By Hubject October 07, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Environment, Technology



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