Bangladesh Editors' Council Condemns Escalating Attacks On Journalists

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Oct 7 (IANS) Bangladesh's Editors' Council strongly condemned recent attacks, threats and harassment targeting journalists across the country, while urging the authorities to conduct prompt, impartial investigations and take exemplary action against those responsible, local media reported.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Council criticised the October 4 attack on journalists at Rajshahi University, describing it as "extremely concerning".

The Council noted that the journalists were gathering information and reporting in the public interest, rather than acting on behalf of any particular side. It added that disagreements over a journalist's report, opinion or professional activities could not justify attacks, threats or obstruction, the Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

"An attack on a journalist is not only an attack on a professional; it is an attack on independent journalism, freedom of expression and the public's right to know," the statement said.

Emphasising that journalists' safety is not a special privilege but an essential requirement for a free, democratic and accountable society, it said, "Independent journalism is not possible in an environment of fear, threats and violence."

The Council urged the government and other relevant stakeholders to ensure immediate and lawful action in all cases of attacks on journalists, while taking concrete measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Council placed five demands, including prompt and impartial investigations into all recent attacks, threats and harassment against journalists, along with exemplary legal action against those responsible, regardless of their identities or political affiliations.

It also called for a safe working environment for journalists covering political programmes, university events, court proceedings, administrative offices and other public gatherings.

The Council further demanded an immediate end to obstruction, intimidation and harassment in the course of journalists' professional duties, and clear commitments from political parties, their affiliated organisations and others to ensure journalists' safety and independent journalism.

Earlier, at least 10 people sustained serious injuries after leaders and workers of Bangladesh's ruling BNP government's student wing, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), attacked journalists and students at Rajshahi University, local media reported.

The incident occurred on Sunday night outside Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall of the university, sparking widespread condemnation and calls for action against those responsible.

The injured journalists were identified as Arifuzzaman Korban, university correspondent of bdnews24; Zahidul Islam of Agamir Shomoy; Noor Ahsan Mridul of The Daily Star; and Mainul Islam Raju of Samakal.

Condemning the incident, the anti-graft watchdog Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) voiced serious concern over the "armed attack and death threats" against journalists at Rajshahi University and called for justice regardless of the political identity or influence of those responsible.

Additionally, Dhaka University Journalists' Association (DUJA) also sharply criticised the attack on the journalists, while calling for exemplary punishment against those involved, as well as measures to ensure a safe working environment for media professionals on campuses.