India Hands Over Three Tonnes Of Anti-Tuberculosis Medicines To Sri Lanka

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, Oct 7 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, on Wednesday handed over a consignment of essential anti-tuberculosis medicines to Sri Lanka's Minister of Health and Mass Media, Nalinda Jayatissa.

"Standing together in the fight against TB! Pleased to hand over a 3-tonne consignment of essential anti-TB medicines to Hon. Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa today. These medicines will support Sri Lanka's TB treatment and control efforts and contribute to strengthening the country's response to tuberculosis," Santosh Jha posted on X.

On September 28, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said that India sent anti-tuberculosis medicines to Colombo aboard an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft and expressed India's commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's public health system.

"India remains committed to supporting Sri Lanka's public health system. About 3 tonnes of anti-tuberculosis medicines were dispatched to Colombo today aboard an IAF C130J," EAM Jaishankar had posted on X.

On September 16, the construction of a new two-storey accident and emergency unit at the District General Hospital in Sri Lanka's Mannar started with financial assistance received from the Indian government.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Nalinda Jayatissa and Santosh Jha were present at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the unit. The project will be supported by an Indian grant of Sri Lankan Rupees (SLR) 600 million.

"Strengthening Healthcare, Saving Lives! Delighted to join H.E. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Hon'ble Minister of Health and Mass Media Nalinda Jayatissa at the foundation stone laying ceremony for a new two-storey Accident and Emergency Unit at the District General Hospital, Mannar," High Commissioner Jha posted on X.

"Supported by an Indian grant of SLR 600 million, this project will also supply the unit with essential medical equipment, ensuring timely emergency care during the critical 'golden hour', he added.

Jha described the project as a "true testament" to the enduring partnership between India and Sri Lanka and the shared commitment of both nations to people-centric development.