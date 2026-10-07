CM Vijay Visits Perambur MLA Office, Directs Prompt Action On Public Grievances

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay visited his MLA office in Perambur on Wednesday, met residents, received their petitions and directed officials to promptly address grievances raised by people in his own constituency.

During the visit, CM Vijay interacted directly with members of the public who had gathered at the office and listened to their complaints.

He accepted petitions seeking intervention on local issues and instructed officials to ensure that the requests were taken up without delay.

The Chief Minister also distributed various certificates to residents who had applied through electronic service platforms. The distribution formed a part of his visit to the constituency office, where he reviewed the handling of public requests and the delivery of services.

CM Vijay examined the progress of development works in Perambur and sought details of the procedures followed to receive and resolve complaints.

He also reviewed the effectiveness of a dedicated application used for constituency services and grievance handling. His discussions with officials covered both development projects and the response to petitions submitted by residents.

He reiterated that grievances from people in Perambur should be addressed promptly, placing the disposal of pending requests among the issues reviewed during the visit.

With preparations for the rainy season also on the agenda, CM Vijay sought information about waterlogging in north Chennai. He asked officials about the precautionary measures taken for the monsoon and the arrangements made to deal with rainwater accumulation in affected neighbourhoods.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inspected the Madhavaram dairy farm in Chennai and held detailed discussions with officials on milk procurement and distribution.

He sought information about the processes involved in collecting milk and supplying it to consumers.

At the dairy complex, CM Vijay inaugurated the Aavin Central Laboratory annexe building, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.23 crore. The inauguration took place as part of his inspection of the facilities at Madhavaram.

He also examined construction work on a new farm being developed within the Madhavaram dairy farm complex and reviewed the ongoing works before proceeding to Perambur.

The two visits brought together a review of dairy operations and an assessment of constituency services.

At Perambur, the focus remained on residents' petitions, development works and preparations for rain, while the Madhavaram inspection covered milk procurement, distribution and construction activities within the dairy complex.