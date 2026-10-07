The UAE Cyber Security Council And SCC Middle East Partner To Develop Centre Of Excellence For Cyber Resilience And Trusted Technology

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Abu Dhabi, UAE –October 2026 - The UAE Cyber Security Council and SCC Middle East today announced plans to develop a new Centre of Excellence for Cyber Resilience and Trusted Technology in the UAE, to serve the region and the globe, announced during AI Everything Abu Dhabi. The Centre will provide an environment where government, enterprises, technology partners and specialists can explore emerging technologies, test real use cases, and understand how new solutions can be adopted securely and at scale.

The initiative follows a three-phase approach:

Phase 1 – Building national capability: Executive learning, practical labs and specialist development across AI, cloud, data, cybersecurity and critical national infrastructure, helping organisations move from experimentation toward secure, practical adoption.

Phase 2 – Incubate innovation made in the UAE: A startup incubator programme to develop and scale UAE cyber innovation, testing and validating locally developed technologies against real-world requirements.

Phase 3 – Creating pathways to international markets: Helping selected UAE-developed technologies connect with international customers, ecosystems and commercial opportunities.

Under the innovation centre, both parties will lead integration and delivery, bringing together the expertise and resources required according to each programme's needs.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government said:“The UAE has set ambitious goals around artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and the development of a secure and resilient digital economy. The Centre of Excellence will create an environment for government, industry and technology partners to turn that ambition into practical capability.”

Daniel Valle, CEO, SCC Middle East, said:

“There is no shortage of technology available today. The harder question is how you bring the right technologies together, prove they work for the environment you are putting them into and then turn that into a real outcome. That is what we want this Centre to be about. Not a showroom, but somewhere we can bring customers, partners and specialists together around real problems, test ideas and build solutions that can actually be deployed. Our role at SCC is to connect those pieces. We start with what the customer is trying to achieve, bring together the right people, technology and expertise, and remain accountable for making it work.”

About the UAE Cyber Security Council:

In November 2020, the UAE Cabinet established the UAE Cyber Security Council to develop a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and ensure a safe and strong cyber infrastructure, as a part of the UAE vision to strive toward a more secure digital transformation, The Council, led by the UAE Government's Head of Cyber Security, aims to contribute to the nation's legal and regulatory frameworks for cybersecurity and to secure both current and emerging technologies. It also responsible for building a vibrant ecosystem for cyber security across UAE driving innovation and stimulating economic growth in cyber through collaboration with industry, academia and international cyber diplomacy. The Council is also responsible for pioneering and implement awareness & capacity development initiatives across UAE to enhance the safety and security of the UAE populace, in line with leadership's vision.

About SCC Middle East:

SCC Middle East puts customers at the heart of technology, helping them turn ambition into progress that strengthens organisations, advances national capability and creates lasting value for people and society.

From its base in the UAE, SCC ME brings together people, technology and independent expertise to design, deliver and operate secure, resilient and responsible solutions across infrastructure, cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI.

SCC ME combines local accountability and regional expertise with the experience, capabilities and extensive technology ecosystem of the wider SCC organisation.

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