Umm Al Quwain Crown Prince Attends Groundbreaking Of Anantara Sobha Siniya Island Resort And Residences

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(L-R: Mr. Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Siniya Island, Sheikh Majid Bin Saud Al Mulla, Sheikh Mansour Al Mualla, Board Member, Mr. Amir Golbarg, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East and Africa, Minor Hotels)

Umm Al Quwain, UAE – October 2026: His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, attended the groundbreaking ceremony of Anantara Siniya Island Resort and Anantara Residences Sobha Siniya Island. The milestone reflects Umm Al Quwain's continued tourism and real estate development, and strengthens the emirate's position as a distinctive coastal and tourism destination in the UAE.

The groundbreaking followed the announcement of a strategic partnership between Sobha Siniya Island and Minor Hotels to introduce the Anantara Hotels & Resorts brand to Umm Al Quwain for the first time, through Sobha Al Siniya FZC, the joint venture between Sobha Realty and Umm Al Quwain Properties.

The ceremony took place on Sobha Siniya Island in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Mualla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, alongside Mr. Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group; Mr. Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Siniya Island; Mr. William Heinecke, Founder and Chairman of Minor International; and a number of officials and representatives of relevant entities.

The partnership agreement was signed by Sheikh Mansour Al Mualla, Board Member, and Mr. Francis Alfred on behalf of Sobha Siniya Island, while Mr. Amir Golbarg, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East and Africa, signed on behalf of Minor Hotels.

The project marks a significant milestone in the development of Sobha Siniya Island, bringing together the island's integrated masterplan vision and Minor Hotels' global hospitality expertise. It is in line with Umm Al Quwain's direction to support growth across the tourism, residential and economic sectors, and to develop high-quality, sustainable destinations.

Anantara Siniya Island Resort and Anantara Residences Sobha Siniya Island are scheduled to open in 2030 and will comprise 125 hotel keys and 125 Anantara-branded residences, forming one of the leading hospitality destinations within the island's masterplan.

The resort will bring Anantara's distinctive approach to experiential luxury hospitality, with a design inspired by the island's unique natural features, from its mangroves and beaches to its diverse wildlife and marine life.

Mr. Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Siniya Island, said the island was designed to celebrate its natural beauty. He noted that Anantara's approach to hospitality complements the island's natural character, and that the partnership with Minor Hotels brings together a commitment to thoughtful design, distinctive experiences and the highest quality standards.

He added that the groundbreaking marks a new step towards turning the island's ambitious vision into reality, and reflects the shared confidence of the project partners and the Government of Umm Al Quwain in the future of Siniya Island as an integrated destination for residents and visitors.

For his part, William Heinecke, Founder and Chairman of Minor International, said the UAE is an important part of the group's growth journey. He noted that Siniya Island's distinctive location and unique natural assets make it a valuable addition to the destinations where the group operates.

He expressed his pleasure at partnering with Sobha Al Siniya FZC to bring the Anantara brand to Umm Al Quwain, and at contributing to a new chapter in the emirate's tourism development.

Located off the coast of Umm Al Quwain, Siniya Island is one of the UAE's largest natural islands and is notable for its environmental and historical diversity. It is home to mangroves, beaches and a variety of wildlife and marine life, as well as significant archaeological sites, including a sixth-century monastery and stone circles that reflect the island's historic role in trade across the Arabian Gulf.

Sobha Siniya Island spans approximately 23 million square feet and is being developed as a low-density waterfront community comprising apartments, villas, resorts, leisure facilities and open green spaces, with more than 60% of the masterplan dedicated to water features, open spaces and greenery.

The destination is approximately 50 minutes from Dubai and is connected to the mainland by a bridge approximately 1.7 kilometres long.

The partnership with Anantara Hotels & Resorts forms part of the vision to develop Sobha Siniya Island as an integrated coastal destination that brings together living, hospitality, leisure and nature to the highest quality standards. The agreement also expands Anantara's presence in the UAE to Umm Al Quwain, alongside its properties in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah and its planned opening in Sharjah.

About Sobha Siniya Island:

Sobha Siniya Island is a master-planned island destination in Umm Al Quwain, developed in partnership with Umm Al Quwain Properties. Set amid beaches, mangroves and rich biodiversity, it brings together waterfront residences, villas, resorts and leisure experiences. Connected to the mainland by a bridge, the development is designed to offer a distinctive island lifestyle while respecting the natural character and heritage of its setting.

About Minor Hotels:

Minor Hotels is a global leader in the hospitality industry with over 640* hotels, resorts and branded residences across 59 countries. The group crafts innovative and insightful experiences through its hotel brands including Anantara, Elewana Collection, The Wolseley Hotels, Tivoli, Minor Reserve Collection, NH Collection, nhow, Avani, Colbert Collection, NH, Oaks, and iStay, as well as a diverse portfolio of restaurants and bars, travel experiences, and spa and wellness brands. With over four decades of expertise, Minor Hotels builds stronger brands, fosters lasting partnerships, and drives business success by always focusing on what matters most to our guests, team members and partners.

Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) and recognises its guests through one unified loyalty programme, Minor DISCOVERY, part of GHA DISCOVERY.

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*Property count includes operating properties as well as committed developments through ownership, joint ventures, signed leases and management agreements.